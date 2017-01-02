Top things to do in Tampa Bay for Jan. 3

SP_347707_KEEL_NAYMARKETS_SCOTT KEELER (12/20/2011 GULFPORT) 1. Shoppers choose various produce items recently at the Gulfport Fresh Market. The market is held on Tuesday mornings. TIMES PHOTO SCOTT KEELER

Gulfport Tuesday Fresh Market: With live music from jazz to rock, pop to island, plus vegetables and fruit, baked goods, herbs, teas, plants, crafts, handmade jewelry.. 9 a.m., Gulfport, along Beach Boulevard, Gulfport. Free. (727) 902-2326.

Santa's Workshop: MOSI's Idea Zone is transformed into a Minecraft-inspired winter wonderland complete with a cubic Christmas tree and Minecraft model train. Join elves to create cardboard creatures and retro toys, see live science shows and search for lost toys hidden around the museum. Daily through Jan. 3. Included with admission. 10 a.m., Museum of Science and Industry (MOSI), 4801 E Fowler Ave., Tampa. $26.95, $25.95 seniors, $20.95 ages 3-12; 2 and younger free. Member discounts available. Separate pricing for IMAX-only admission. It's $15 for the zip line only, or $10 with admission. Ropes course is $10 by itself, or $7 with admission. Parking is $5. (813) 987-6000.

Sunsets on the Roof: Meet at the grand staircase and proceed to the roof to watch the sun set over Clearwater Harbor and the Gulf of Mexico. 5:30 p.m., Clearwater Main Library, 100 N Osceola Ave., Clearwater. Free. (727) 562-4970.

Tampa Bay Lightning: vs. Jets: 7:30 p.m., Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Ticket prices vary by game. (813) 301-6600.

KIDS AND FAMILY

Free Tuesday at Glazer Museum: The hands-on museum and the Children's Board of Hillsborough County join for this event offering free admission. Noon, Glazer Children's Museum, 110 W Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa. Free. (813) 443-3861.

TO WATCH

SERIES PREMIERE: The Wall, 8 p.m., NBC: LeBron James and Chris Hardwick (the new Ryan Seacrest) host an explosive game show that changes lives with the drop of a ball and a giant wall.

MORE TO EXPLORE

