Top things to do in Tampa Bay for Jan. 31

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 15: Actor Billy Crystal attends the Samsung Studio at SXSW 2015 on March 15, 2015 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Samsung)

Billy Crystal: The comedian embarks on his new "Spend the Night with Billy Crystal" tour which will feature a mix of stand-up comedy, storytelling and multimedia clips from throughout his career. Actress Bonnie Hunt will join him. 8 p.m., Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 N McMullen-Booth Road, Clearwater. $56.50-$132.50. (727) 791-7400.

The Elixir of Love: St. Petersburg Opera presents Gaetano Donizetti's bel canto comedy, where a oeasant and a landowner fall in love with the help of an elixir made by a doctor of questionable ability. 7:30 p.m., Palladium Theater, 253 Fifth Ave. N, St. Petersburg. $22-$67. (727) 823-2040.

Forbidden Broadway: Dubbed the "funniest show in New York" by the New Yorker magazine, the show spoofs characters, plots and show tunes of contemporary and classical Broadway musicals. Through March 12. 7:30 p.m., Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N MacInnes Place, Tampa. $40. (813) 229-7827.

Reintegration and Resilience: An exhibit of art by veterans. Remains on display through March 15. 8 a.m., Riverwalk at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N MacInnes Place, Tampa. Free. (813) 229-7827.

World Peace Sand Mandala: Creation of Mandala: Eight Tibetan monks from the Drepung Gomang monastery in India will create the sacred mandala, which was designed by the Dalai Lama and depicts all religions in harmony. They will share Tibetan cultures and traditions, and offer lessons on compassion. Tibetan works of art will also be for sale. Happens through Sunday. There will be daily chanting at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. 10 a.m., Florida CraftArt Galleries, 501 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Free. (727) 821-7391.

World Peace Sand Mandala: Opening Ceremony: Eight Tibetan monks from the Drepung Gomang monastery in India will create the sacred mandala, which was designed by the Dalai Lama and depicts all religions in harmony. They will share Tibetan cultures and traditions, and offer lessons on compassion. Tibetan works of art will also be for sale. Happens through Sunday. There will be daily chanting at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. 10:01 a.m., Florida CraftArt Galleries, 501 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Free. (727) 821-7391.

Sunsets on the Roof: Meet at the grand staircase and proceed to the roof to watch the sun set over Clearwater Harbor and the Gulf of Mexico. 5:30 p.m., Clearwater Main Library, 100 N Osceola Ave., Clearwater. Free. (727) 562-4970.

String Noise: The violin duo bridges a gap between classical avant-garde and punk rock, and new wave music. Paul Reller: Piss Rows, Eric Lyon: The Book of Strange Positions, Robert Constable: Vicious Cycles and Bernhard Lang: Monodologie XXVI. 7:30 p.m., University of South Florida, 4202 E Fowler Ave., Tampa. (813) 974-2011.

Boz Scaggs: The Grammy Award-winning rock and R&B performer is joined by blues rock icon Robert Cray Band. $26-$86. 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. (800) 826-9303.

KIDS AND FAMILY

Chinese New Year at Glazer: Children can learn about Chinese culture and welcome the Year of the Rooster. Included with admission. 10 a.m., Glazer Children's Museum, 110 W Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa. $15, $12.50 military/seniors, $9.50 children, under 1 free. (813) 443-3861.

TO WATCH

SERIES PREMIERE: The Quad, 9 p.m., BET: The new drama about campus life at Historically Black Colleges and Universities stars Anika Noni Rose, who's already had a big television year with Power and Roots. She plays Dr. Eva Fletcher, the new president of fictional Georgia A&M University who quickly finds out the school has more problems than she though.

MORE TO EXPLORE

Find live music at tampabay.com/things-to-do.