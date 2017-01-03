Top things to do in Tampa Bay for Jan. 4

Peter Pan: A mysterious boy whisks Wendy and her brothers to Neverland, where they contend with Captain Hook. Shown in repertory with Peter and the Starcatcher. Through Jan. 29. 7 p.m., Freefall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. $37-$52. (727) 498-5205.

Coffee with a Curator: A special monthly talk presented by one of the Dali Museum's education team or an invited speaker. In this portion, Dali Museum Executive Director Hank Hine discusses the life and career of Frida Kahlo. 10:30 a.m., Dali Museum, 1 Dali Blvd. (Bayshore Drive SE and Fifth Avenue SE), St. Petersburg. Free. (727) 823-3767.

Tea Dances: The historic St. Petersburg Coliseum welcomes USA Dance at the season opening Tea Dance as the Suncoast Chapter of USA Dance celebrates its 25th Anniversary. 12:30 p.m., Coliseum, 535 Fourth Ave. N, St. Petersburg. $7 or $10 with instruction. (727) 892-5715.

Ybor City Wine Society: Expand your wine palate in weekly wine tasting class with food pairings. Registration preferred. 7 p.m., Ybor City Wine Bar, 1600 E Seventh Ave., Ybor City. $20. (813) 999-4966.

TO WATCH

SERIES PREMIERE: Star, 9 p.m., Fox: Fox already aired a preview episode of this musical drama in December with Queen Latifah and Benjamin Bratt starring. Like the hit Empire, it features original music and lots of behind the scenes drama.

SERIES PREMIERE: Vivica's Black Magic, 10 p.m., Lifetime: Vivica A. Fox pursues a new business venture in hopes of opening a male revue show in Las Vegas. With help from her girl squad, Eurika and Kiana, Vivica auditions hundreds of men, narrowing them down to a group of eight.

MORE TO EXPLORE

