Top things to do in Tampa Bay for Jan. 5

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 12: Actor Kevin Pollak attends the after party for the 120th Anniversary of Carnegie Hall at The Museum of Modern Art on April 12, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

Kevin Pollak: With his impressive film resume, it could be argued that Pollak would be considered more of a serious actor than a comedian. Comedy Central named him as one their top 100 comedians of all time. 8 p.m., Improv Comedy Theater, 1600 E Eighth Ave., Tampa. $22-$25. (813) 864-4000.

Florida International Toy Piano Festival Concert: For the second year, this festival sets out to prove the plink of the tiny instrument is a serious tool for classical and contemporary music. There are nearly a dozen concerts and lectures, most of them free or under $10. For a complete schedule, go to thenewmusicconflagration.org. Noon, Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave. N, Pinellas Park. Free. (813) 618-7639.

ArtFlix: The Life and Times of Frida Kahlo: A film series that features art-related documentaries and feature films. The biography of a woman who balanced a private life of illness and pain with a flamboyant, irreverent public persona. 6 p.m., Dali Museum, 1 Dali Blvd. (Bayshore Drive SE and Fifth Avenue SE), St. Petersburg. Free. (727) 823-3767.

Ybor City Wine Society: Expand your wine palate in weekly wine tasting class with food pairings. Registration preferred. 7 p.m., Seminole Heights City Wine Bar, 6703 N Florida Ave., Tampa. $20. (813) 999-4966.

Peter and the Starcatcher: In the origin story of Peter Pan, a secret society must protect the Starstuff, lest it fall into the hands of the evil King Zarboff. Presented in repertory with the original Peter Pan. Through Jan. 29. 7 p.m., Freefall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. $37-$52. (727) 498-5205.

Tampa Bay Lightning: vs. Predators: 7:30 p.m., Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Ticket prices vary by game. (813) 301-6600.

Lectores Speaker Series: The University of Tampa's series presents readings, signings and discussions by renown authors. The series begins with New York Times bestselling author and National Book Award winner Colson Whitehead. 7:30 p.m., University of Tampa, 401 W Kennedy Blvd., Tampa. Free. (813) 257-3514.

Lynne Koplitz: She has her own Comedy Central special, has co-hosted the radio show Star Talk with astrophysicist Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson, is a panelist on History Channel's History of the Joke with Lewis Black and is a featured performer on Jenny McCarthy's comedy special. 8:30 p.m., Side Splitters Comedy Club, 12938 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. $10-$16.50. (813) 960-1197.

TO WATCH

Truth and Lies: The Menéndez Brothers — American Sons, American Murderers, 9 p.m., ABC: A documentary special focusing on the 27-year-old murder case, including an interview with Lyle Menendez in prison. Lyle and Erik were two Beverly Hills party boys who murdered their wealthy parents and then lavishly spent their money. ABC's promises never-before-seen home movies and photos.

MORE TO EXPLORE

Find live music at tampabay.com/things-to-do.