Top things to do in Tampa Bay for Jan. 6

Handout photo of Eric Paslay, performing at the College Football Playoff's Playoff Playlist Live on 1/6/16 at Curtis Hixon Park. Credit: Joseph Llanes

College Football Championship Playoff Playlist Live: Eric Paslay: Part of the lead up to the national football championship game. This free, outdoor concert series featuring a variety of national recording artists will play in the waterfront park. There will be sports broadcasts and nightly fireworks. Headliner Eric Paslay, with the Shadowboxers and Clare Dunn. 5 p.m., Curtis Hixon Park, 600 N Ashley Drive, Tampa. Free.

College Football Playoff: Fan Central: A multi-day festival giving fans the opportunity to be a part of the college football national championship experience. With appearances from the college bands, cheerleaders and mascots and mini pep rallies. There will also be interactive games, special guest appearances and exhibits celebrating college football. Family ticket prices and official times to be announced soon. 3 p.m., Tampa Convention Center, 333 S Franklin St., Tampa. $8 advance, $10 at the door, 12 and younger free. (813) 218-3892.

Colt Ford: The country artist performs hits like Crank It Up and Dirt Road Anthem, as well as 4 Lane Gone from the album, Love Hope Faith. 7 p.m., The Dallas Bull, 3322 U.S. 301, Tampa. $15. (813) 987-2855.

Lectores Speaker Series: The University of Tampa's series presents readings, signings and discussions by renown authors. The series continues with a reading by journalist and author David Finkel. 7:30 p.m., University of Tampa, 401 W Kennedy Blvd., Tampa. Free. (813) 257-3514.

Victor Wainwright and the Wildroots: Blues, roots rock and soul rock the house. 8 p.m., Palladium Theater, 253 Fifth Ave. N, St. Petersburg. $20-$30. (727) 822-3590.

The 5th Dimension: Blending pop and R & B, the band created hits such as Up, Up and Away, One Less Bell to Answer and Wedding Bell Blues. 8 p.m., Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S, St. Petersburg. $52-$72. (727) 893-7832.

Peter Pan: A mysterious boy whisks Wendy and her brothers to Neverland, where they contend with Captain Hook. Shown in repertory with Peter and the Starcatcher. Through Jan. 29. 8 p.m., Freefall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. $37-$52. (727) 498-5205.

