Top things to do in Tampa Bay for Jan. 7

Riggers prepare steel trusses on the giant stage in Curtis Hixon Park Monday, Jan. 2, 2016. The downtown Tampa park is transitioning into AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! which features live music, sports broadcasts and nightly fireworks. It opens Friday at 5 p.m. and runs daily through Sunday. Musical acts include Eric Paslay, Flo Rida and Usher.

College Football Championship Playoff Playlist Live: Flo Rida: Part of the lead up to the national football championship game. This free, outdoor concert series featuring a variety of national recording artists will play in the waterfront park. There will be sports broadcasts and nightly fireworks. Headliner Flo Rida, with Cold War Kids and Rachel Platten. Noon, Curtis Hixon Park, 600 N Ashley Drive, Tampa. Free.

Downtown Saturday Morning Market: More than 170 local vendors including farmers, growers with fresh produce and gourmet and specialty foods, fresh-baked breads and treats. Also, hand-crafted items, live entertainment, flowers and plants. 9 a.m., Al Lang Stadium, 230 First St. SE, St. Petersburg. (727) 455-4921.

Downtown Dunedin Art Festival: Shop, stroll with your pet, and view works by the more than 30 artists from around the country, as they set up their works, from one of a kind jewelry, large scale sculptures, ceramics, to photography and mixed media, gallery-style along Main Street. 10 a.m., Main Street Dunedin, 271 Main St., Dunedin. Free admission. (561) 746-6615.

Barkarilla: The Pooch Parade: The seventh annual parade with a purpose features a Pirate Pooch Parade, magic by Mr. Bones, DJ dancing, food trucks, a dog kissing booth, pet photos, raffles and the crowning of a king and queen. Benefits Animal Based Charities. 12 p.m., The Dirty Shame, 1929 E Seventh Ave., Tampa. $5, dogs free. (813) 247-7930.

Peter and the Starcatcher: In the origin story of Peter Pan, a secret society must protect the Starstuff, lest it fall into the hands of the evil King Zarboff. Presented in repertory with the original Peter Pan (8 p.m.) Through Jan. 29. 2 p.m., Freefall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. $37-$52. (727) 498-5205.

Sunset Cinema at Pier 60: Jason Bourne (PG-13): Bring blankets or low lawn chairs to watch free movies on a jumbo sized screen. No alcohol. Shows start around dusk. 6 p.m., Pier 60, 10 Pier 60 Drive, Clearwater Beach. Free. (727) 449-1036.

Lynne Koplitz: She has her own Comedy Central special and has co-hosted the radio show Star Talk with astrophysicist Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson. 6, 8 and 10:30 p.m., Side Splitters Comedy Club, 12938 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. $10-$16.50. (813) 960-1197.

Lectores Speaker Series: The series continues with readings by novelist Sarah Domet and poet Phillip Williams. 7:30 p.m., University of Tampa, 401 W Kennedy Blvd., Tampa. Free. (813) 257-3514.

Kevin Pollak: With his impressive film resume, it could be argued that Pollak would be considered more of a serious actor than a comedian. 7:30 and 10 p.m., Improv Comedy Theater, 1600 E Eighth Ave., Tampa. $22-$25. (813) 864-4000; improvtampa.com.

Florida International Toy Piano Festival Concert: Toy Piano Collaborations No. 1: There are nearly a dozen concerts and lectures, most of them free or under $10. For a complete schedule, go to thenewmusicconflagration.org. $10 admission. 8 p.m., The Space, 2106 W Main St., Tampa. Free. (813) 618-7639.

KIDS AND FAMILY

Train Weekend: Kids of all ages can ride the miniature trains of Largo Central Railroad. 10 a.m., Largo Central Railroad, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Free (donations for train maintenance appreciated). (727) 587-6740 ext. 5014.

TO WATCH

Special: Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, 8 p.m., HBO: In intimate portrait of Hollywood royalty and the story of a family's complicated love starring iconic actors Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds. The two lived in the same Beverly Hills compound when Fisher, 60, died Dec. 27, 2016, and when Reynolds, 84, passed away a day later. The film, directed by Alexis Bloom and Fisher Stevens, features vintage family videos and a look at the quirky lives of these two beloved women.

MORE TO EXPLORE

