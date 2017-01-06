Top things to do in Tampa Bay for Jan. 8

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 11: Usher performs on stage as he launches his new album 'Looking 4 Myself' at HMV Hammersmith Apollo on June 11, 2012 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Christie Goodwin/Redferns via Getty Images)

College Football Championship Playoff Playlist Live: Usher: Part of the lead up to the national football championship game. This free, outdoor concert series featuring a variety of national recording artists will play in the waterfront park. There will be sports broadcasts and nightly fireworks. Hosted by Saturday Night Live's Jay Pharoah, performances by Gavin DeGraw, Jamie N Commons and headliner Usher. Noon, Curtis Hixon Park, 600 N Ashley Drive, Tampa. Free.

College Football Playoff: Fan Central: A multi-day festival giving fans the opportunity to be a part of the college football national championship experience. Noon, Tampa Convention Center, 333 S Franklin St., Tampa. $8 advance, $10 at the door, 12 and younger free. (813) 218-3892.

Downtown Dunedin Art Festival: Shop, stroll with your pet, and view works by the more than 30 artists from around the country, as they set up their works, from one of a kind jewelry, large scale sculptures, ceramics, to photography and mixed media, gallery-style along Main Street. 10 a.m., Main Street Dunedin, 271 Main St., Dunedin. Free admission. (561) 746-6615.

Corey Avenue Sunday Market on St. Pete Beach: Browse the weekly market with more than 60 local vendors offering farm fresh produce, specialty and ready-to-eat foods, plants, handcrafted items, live music, then stop in for breakfast or lunch at the nearby restaurants. 10 a.m., Along Corey Avenue, 155 Corey Ave., St. Pete Beach. Free admission. (813) 481-8805.

Crafty Fest: This monthly market with an artsy slant includes local arts, etsy crafters, vintage and retro goods, jewelry and plants. 11 a.m., ARTpool Gallery, 2030 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Free. (727) 324-3878.

Sarah Lee Guthrie: The daughter of Arlo Guthrie continues his legacy as a folk singer. 5 p.m., Craftsman House, 2955 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. $20. (727) 323-2787.

John Reep: He won the fifth season of Last Comic Standing. 7 p.m., Side Splitters Comedy Club, 12938 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. $18-$20. (813) 960-1197.

Sounds of the Civil Rights Movement: The Power of Song: The play features Tampa Bay Area artists, national artists and student performers. It is the kick off for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. 3 and 7 p.m., Palladium Theater, 253 Fifth Ave. N, St. Petersburg. Free. (727) 822-3590.

KIDS AND FAMILY

College Football Playoff: Championship Beach Bash: A pep rally style event with live music, kids zone, games, inflatables and appearances by players from both teams, bands and cheerleaders. 11 a.m., Pier 60, 10 Pier 60 Drive, Clearwater Beach. Free. (813) 218-3892.

TO WATCH

The Golden Globes, 8 p.m., NBC: Jimmy Fallon hosts the awards ceremony honoring the best of film and television, including a tribute to Meryl Streep, who receives the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

MORE TO EXPLORE

