Top things to do in Tampa Bay for the week of Feb. 6-12

Florida State Fair: The fair returns to Tampa's Florida State Fairgrounds on Thursday with a "Picture Yourself at the Fair" theme. Highlights include rides, food, exhibits, animals, shopping, lawn mower races, rodeos and a candy exhibition. Runs through Feb. 20. $9, $5 ages 6-11, 5 and younger free (advance); $7 seniors (Feb. 13-17 only). (813) 610-3211. floridastatefair.com.

Sant' Yago Illuminated Knight Parade: The night-time parade in Ybor City on Saturday features more than 100 illuminated floats, marching bands, krewes and their royalty. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Glazer Family Foundation lead the parade which starts at Seventh Avenue and Nuccio; moves east on Seventh to 23rd Street, the parade's end. Free, $25 bleacher seats. (813) 248-3088. knightparade.com.

Music: Rick Astley brings his tour on the heels of his new album to Clearwater's Capitol Theatre today ($35-$59), where on Wednesday, composer, multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Taj Mahal performs ($35-$55). Thursday, Michael Franti and Spearhead play St. Pete's Jannus Live ($30-$35), while Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Smokey Robinson takes the Mahaffey Theater ($59.50-$92.50). Friday, legendary Detroit punk band Death rock The Local 662 in St. Pete ($15). (727) 258-4829 . Saturday, roots singer Delbert McClinton brings his unique sound to the Capitol Theatre ($46.25-$56.25).

Steve Martin and Martin Short: The legendary comedians present, An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life on Saturday at Clearwater's Ruth Eckerd Hall, featuring stand-up, film clips, musical numbers and conversations about their lives in show business. Martin's Grammy-winning bluegrass band, Steep Canyon Rangers, will also perform ($100.25-$220.25).

Cinderella: Opera Tampa presents a full-scale production of Rossini's opera Friday and Sunday at the Straz. Sung in Italian with English supertitles ($27.50-$79.50).

Wicked: The multiple Tony award-winning musical continues Tuesdays-Sundays through Feb. 26. at the Straz Center in Tampa ($31.50-$125).

Rick Wallenda High-Wire Walk: Aerialist Rick Wallenda, of the Flying Wallendas, will traverse St. Pete's Sundial shopping and entertainment district on the high wire. Come early for other circus themed performances and photos with Wallenda. Free. (727) 800-3201. sundialstpete.com.

