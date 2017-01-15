Things to Do Today's TipSheet things to do

Top things to do in Tampa Bay for the week of Jan. 16-22.

George Lopez

Comedy Get Down: Like a reunion of top comics, this tour brings George Lopez (above), Cedric the Entertainer, D.L. Hughley, Eddie Griffin and Charlie Murphy to Tampa's Amalie Arena on Friday ($46.50-$86.50).

Florida Cup: International soccer teams face off at St. Petersburg's Al Lang Stadium on Thursday in this semifinal game between Sao Paulo FC and Club Atlético River Plate ($23-$80). floridacup.com.

East-West Shrine Game: Many of the nation's top college football players will display their talents to a national television audience Saturday at Tropicana Field ($15). shrinegame.com.

Date night

Music: Monday, Atlanta rapper Peewee Longway headlines at Tampa'a Whiskey North ($20-$60). Tuesday, king of adult contemporary Michael Bolton plays Clearwater's Capitol Theatre ($76-$96). Thursday, country singer Phil Vassar brings his tour to the Attic in Ybor City ($40-$75). Saturday and Sunday is the Tampa Bay Black Heritage Music Fest, featuring the Dazz Band and David Sanborn, at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park in Tampa (free). Sunday, superstar Kenny Rogers brings his Final World Tour: The Gambler's Last Deal to Clearwater's Ruth Eckerd Hall ($60-$103.75).

Comedy: Veteran comic Dom Irrera performs at Tampa's Side Splitters Comedy Club on Friday and Saturday ($18-$20). sidesplitterscomedy.com. Thursday, Real Housewife NeNe Leakes does stand-up at Tampa's Improv ($25), while All-American Girl Margaret Cho performs there Friday and Saturday ($25). Saturday, "the Queen of Mean," Lisa Lampanelli takes the Capitol Theatre ($45-$55).

University Lecture Series: Alicia Garza, co-creator of #BlackLivesMatter, will talk at USF's Marshall Student Center in Tampa at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Free.

Joe Turner's Come and Gone: American Stage in St. Petersburg becomes one of only a dozen playhouses to complete August Wilson's "Century Cycle" opening Friday through Feb. 19 ($39) americanstage.org.

Kids and family

Children's Gasparilla Extravaganza and Parade: The G-rated version of the Gasparilla parade has more than 100 units and a fireworks extravaganza on Tampa's Bayshore Boulevard on Saturday. Free, but reserved seats available at gasparillatreasures.com.

More to explore

Tired of the same old dinner and movie? Find new date night ideas at tampabay.com/thingstodo.