Top things to do in Tampa Bay for the week of Jan. 23-29.

  • By Maggie Duffy, Times Staff Writer

Sunday, January 22, 2017 6:12pm

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus: Your last chance ever to see the Ringling circus in Tampa will be Wednesday-Sunday before it ends its 146-year run for good in May. Come an hour early to meet performers, see animals up close, try on costumes and learn circus skills ($18-$85). amaliearena.com.

Date night

Music: Monday, The Last Waltz 40 Tour featuring Michael McDonald and Don Was, a tribute to The Band, waltzes through Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater ($53.25-$103.25). Tuesday, rappers Killer Mike and El-P, collectively known as Run the Jewels, play St. Petersburg's Jannus Live ($25 and up). Friday, Leo Kottke and Keller Williams bring their Shut the Folk Up & Listen tour to Clearwater's Capitol Theatre ($35-$50). Jazz-pop veterans Spyro Gyra play the free Blast Friday block party in downtown Clearwater 5:30-10 p.m. Friday On Saturday, legendary punk rockers Dead Kennedys perform alongside Reagan Youth at Tampa's Cuban Club ($20-$25). Sunday, violin prodigy Joshua Bell takes Tampa's Straz center ($45-$75).

Jerry Seinfeld: The iconic stand-up comedian gives three performances Thursday-Friday at Ruth Eckerd Hall ($58.75-$158.75).

Terry Fator: The comedian and ventriloquist brings his act to St. Petersburg's Mahaffey Theater on Sunday ($49.50-$79.50).

Cabaret: The Broadway revival of the classic musical plays Tuesday-Sunday at the Straz center ($31-$99).

Shen Yun: Classically trained dancers and a full orchestra weave tales of 5,000 years of Chinese culture at the Mahaffey Theater on Friday and Saturday ($73.50-$203.50).

Kids and family

Cirque Italia: This water circus involves a 35,000-gallon tank and includes contortionists, acrobatics, dance and laser lights Thursday-Sunday at Gulf View Square Mall in Port Richey ($10-$50). cirqueitalia.com.

Kumquat Festival: Go back in time at this old-fashioned festival devoted to the sweet-tart tiny fruit in downtown Dade City. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.

Tampa Bay Home Show: Get your honey-do list ready — the largest home show on Florida's west coast is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg.

More to explore

