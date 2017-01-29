Things to Do Today's TipSheet things to do

Top things to do in Tampa Bay for the week of Jan 30.-Feb. 5.

World Peace Sand Mandala: Eight Tibetan monks will create an intricate sand mandala at Florida CraftArt in St. Petersburg from Tuesday-Sunday, culminating in a dissolution ceremony with a procession to the bay and a Buddhist blessing. 501 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Free. floridacraftart.org.

Rays Fan Fest: A day of play Saturday at St. Pete's Tropicana Field has Tampa Bay Rays players and coaches on hand to meet and take photos, as will former major leaguers. Includes clubhouse tours, dugout photos and tailgate-style games. Kids can run the bases, high-five players and have a story read to them. Free, $100 for three autographs from players for season-ticket holders. 11 a.m.-4 p.m., season-ticket holders admitted at 10 a.m. raysbaseball.com/fanfest

Date night

Music: Gladys Knight plays Clearwater's Ruth Eckerd Hall today ($49.50-$99.50), where Boz Scaggs performs Wednesday ($49-$95). Also Wednesday, singer-songwriter Kurt Vile takes the Orpheum in Tampa ($20-$35). Arlo Guthrie hits St. Pete's Palladium Theatre on Friday ($42-$72), while the Florida Orchestra plays the music of David Bowie at the Mahaffey Theater ($35-$65), and the Avett Brothers take the USF Sun Dome ($39.50-$69.50). Saturday, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony play St. Pete's Jannus Live ($25-$28), while the Florida Orchestra Gala with Itzhak Perlman happens at the Mahaffey ($50-$150).

Comedy: Tuesday, Billy Crystal is joined by actor Bonnie Hunt at Ruth Eckerd Hall ($56.50-$132.50). The Tenderloins of TruTV's Impractical Jokers bring their live show to Amalie Arena on Friday ($49.50-$150), while Gallagher brings his smashing act to Clearwater's Capitol Theatre ($30-$59; $100 splash zone). Saturday, Katt Williams turns out the USF Sun Dome ($52.75-$102.75).

Wicked: The Tony Award-winning musical about Oz opens Wednesday at Tampa's Straz Center, and runs through Feb. 26 ($52.50-$278.50). strazcenter.org.

Kids and family

Localtopia: Nearly 200 local independent businesses will celebrate arts, culture, food, drinks, health and sports at St. Petersburg's Williams Park. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.

Monster Jam: Just when lesser cars thought it was safe, Monster Jam returns to Raymond James Stadium. Come early to tailgate and get pictures with the trucks and drivers ($15-$196). 7 p.m. Saturday.