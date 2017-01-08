Top things to do in Tampa Bay for the week of Jan. 9-15.

Monster Jam: Just when lesser cars thought it was safe, Monster Jam returns to Raymond James Stadium on Saturday to run the specially built track. Trucks include Grave Digger, Max-DTM, and El Toro Loco. Come early to tailgate and get pictures with the trucks and drivers in the Party in the Pits ($15-$185). monsterjam.com.

Florida Orchestra Pops: The toe-tapping Bravo Broadway show will be performed Friday at the Straz center, on Saturday at the Mahaffey Theater and Sunday at Ruth Eckerd Hall ($15-$45).

date night

Music: On Thursday, the Smithereens perform at the Central Park Performing Arts Center in Largo ($24.50-$39.50; add $5 at the door). Saturday brings the multi-artist Winter Jam showcase of 10 Christian music acts including Crowder and NewSong to Tampa's Amalie Arena ($10 door only). In St. Petersburg that day, Los Lobos plays the Palladium ($35-$55), and Tedeschi Trucks Band headlines the Sunshine Music Festival in Vinoy Park ($56.45-$96.45). Sunday, the Brian McKnight-headlined SoulFest is at the USF Sun Dome in Tampa ($51.75-$127.75), while Dweezil Zappa plays the music of his father, Frank, at St. Petersburg's Jannus Live ($25.50). Saturday at Ruth Eckerd Hall, The Orchestra performs "An Evening of Greatest ELO Hits" starring former members of Electric Light Orchestra ($48.75-$82.75).

Acrobatics: Aerialists, contortionists and acrobats in Cirque Dreams Jungle Fantasy perform at the Mahaffey on Wednesday ($29.50-$59.50). Then the Chinese Golden Dragon Acrobats represent the best of a time-honored tradition on Saturday at Tampa Theatre, 711 Franklin St., Tampa ($17.50-$43.50) tampatheatre.org.

Henry Rollins: The legendary singer, writer and activist will give a spoken word performance at Clearwater's Capitol Theatre on Wednesday ($29.50-$49.50).

Comedy: The Shut Up and Laugh tour featuring Carlos Mencia comes to the Mahaffey Theater on Thursday ($35-$69), while Lewis Black takes the Capitol Theatre stage Thursday ($59.50-$79.50). Friday, Mike and Molly's Billy Gardell hits the Mahaffey ($35.50-$62.50).

kids and family

Treasure Island Kite Festival: Competitors send their kites to the sky Saturday-Sunday just outside the Thunderbird resort, featuring tricks, precision flying and a Martin Luther King holiday weekend salute. Free. easternleague.net.

more to explore

