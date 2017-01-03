What to know before you go to College Football Playoff parties and concerts in Tampa this weekend

From left, corporal Ellen Schantz on "Chad" and officer Mariana Goncalves on "Red," both of the Tampa Police Department, watch as Vie Asaro, 5, pets Red and her little brother Atlas Asaro, 3, and mother Amber Asaro look on, at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park in Tampa on Dec. 29, 2016. Mounted patrols and bike units from the Tampa Police Department and Tampa Fire Rescue came out to talk to the media about how they will staff the upcoming College Football Playoff National Championship game and surrounding events. LOREN ELLIOTT | Times

Before heading to downtown Tampa this weekend for College Football Playoff parties and concerts, some rules to know before you go.

Leave it home

The list of prohibited items in Curtis Hixon Park include:

• Bags larger than 12-by-12 inches. Limit one per person. All bags will be searched.

• Coolers or outside cans and bottles.

• Folding chairs or blankets. Space will be too tight to spread out a blanket.

• Umbrellas

• Bicycles, roller skates, skateboards, scooters or any other self-propelled device.

• Laser pointers.

• Pets, except service animals.

• Flags or banners with poles. No signs of any kind.

• Shopping carts.

• Firearms, explosives, knives or any weapons.

For the complete list of forbidden items, see tampabay2017.com/Tips

Text alerts

The city of Tampa will send text updates of road closures or other news. To sign up, text the word "CFBPlayoff" to 888777.

Social media

Follow @CityofTampa and @CFBPlayoff on Twitter and the hashtags #tampabay2017 and #CFBplayoff. Follow the Tampa Bay Times coverage with #RoadtoTampa.

Emojis

YourMoji created more than 60 football-related emojis for the game that fans can use. Available through the YourMoji app, the free keyboard is available to Apple and Android users.

Maps

You can find a map of Tampa parking garages and ways to pay for parking with your smartphone at tampagov.net/parking. To find streetcar, bus and trolley schedules at gohart.org.

Charge it

Crowded events cause extra traffic for cellphone networks, which drains batteries fast. Bring a portable phone charger or one that plugs into the wall if you can find an outlet.

