Where's the party? Concerts, fireworks and parties for Tampa's College Football Playoff weekend

Flo Rida will perform at Curtis Hixon Park in Tampa before the College Football Playoff National Championship. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

Before top teams throw down in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship, parties and free concerts with major stars abound in Tampa. We'll update this list as we find out more.

Playoff Playlist Live

The concert series is free at Curtis Hixon Park, 600 N Ashley Drive, Tampa.

• Friday: Headliner is country star Eric Paslay, along with The Shadowboxers and Clare Dunn. 5-11 p.m.

• Saturday: Flo Rida will headline with additional performances by Rachel Platten and Cold War Kids. Noon-11 p.m.

• Sunday: Comedian Jay Pharoah hosts with Usher taking center stage as the headline act. Additional performances include Gavin DeGraw and Jamie N Commons. Noon-11 p.m.

Fireworks

Fireworks are Friday and Saturday at Curtis Hixon Park after the concerts. Sunday fireworks are at the Tampa Convention Center basin at about 9 p.m.

Playoff Fan Central

In the Tampa Convention Center, the fan zone of interactive games, band performances and celebrity appearances is open 3-8 p.m. on Friday and noon-8 p.m Saturday and Sunday at 333 S Franklin St., Tampa. Free for game ticket holders. General admission $8 in advance via Ticketmaster, $10 at the door. Children 12 and younger free with a paying adult.

Championship Beach Bash

At Pier 60 on Clearwater Beach, this free event Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. promises a family-friendly pep rally atmosphere with entertainment, live music, inflatables, games and appearances by bands from the championship teams, as well as cheerleaders and special guests.

Extra Yard Run

A scenic 5K ($30) or 1-mile run ($15) on Sunday starting at 8 a.m. along Tampa's Bayshore Boulevard starts and ends at Amalie Arena. Includes live entertainment, activities and a post-race awards celebration. Benefits Extra Yard for Teachers. Sign up at runsignup.com/extrayard5k.

Taste of the Championship

A mini food fest at the Florida Aquarium on Sunday promises "celebrity appearances" and lots of food by top restaurants. The $250 admission includes unlimited food and beverages and admission to the aquarium. Tampa Bay restaurants include 717 South, Ava, Bern's Steak House, Boca Kitchen, Bar & Market, Cigar City BrewPub, The Columbia, Datz, Fodder & Shine, Goody Goody, Haven, Mad Dogs and Englishmen, Mise en Place, Parkshore Grill, The Refinery, Roux and Ulele. 7-10 p.m. Sunday at Florida Aquarium, 701 Channelside Drive, Tampa. $250. tampabay2017.com/Taste.

Championship Tailgate

On game day, country star Dierks Bentley will headline the pregame party at Raymond James Stadium that runs 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. It's free to anyone who has a ticket to the game. There will be live music, ESPN broadcasts and interactive sports games. Inside the stadium, Little Big Town will sing the national anthem.

PARTIES

Dos Equis Beer Garden: As the official beer sponsor of the College Football Playoff, Dos Equis is setting up a tailgate along the Tampa Riverwalk on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m. Fans will have the opportunity to take photos alongside the Most Interesting Man in the World's helicopter RV from the latest commercial, engage in competitions and buy concessions. You can also roam the Riverwalk and refill exclusive Dos Equis Riverwalk cups at participating bars and restaurants along the way.