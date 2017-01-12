With Buccaneer Jameis Winston, FAMU, Tuskegee marching bands, MLK parade stepping high this year
SHARON KENNEDY WYNNETampa Bay Times
Thursday, January 12, 2017 1:26pm
ST. PETERSBURG — With Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston as grand marshal and the popular marching bands from Florida A&M and Tuskegee University, the city's Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade got a high-stepping shot in the arm this year.
This year's parade has new organizers, a new name — the MLK Dream Big Parade — a new route and a new burst of ambition, said Rosita Hubbard, parade organizer and executive secretary of Advantage Village Academy.
Also new is a block party Sunday night welcoming back the FAMU Marching 100 — its first time headlining the MLK Day parade in nearly a decade — as well as the Tuskegee University Marching Crimson Piper Band.
The block party will be held Sunday from 6 to 11 p.m. at Ninth Avenue S and 22nd Street — the neighborhood nicknamed "the Deuces."
The parade starts at 11 a.m. Monday and will essentially reverse the route used over the past 30 years — the parade ends at Tropicana Field instead of lining up there. The reason, Hubbard said, was to allow organizers to hold a Family Fun Day from 2:30 to 8 p.m. Monday afternoon at Tropicana Field with kids' activities, entertainment and service programs.
In November, the city parted ways with longtime organizer Sevell Brown III after his financial interests in the parade came under scrutiny. Brown built the parade over the past 30 years into one of the largest MLK parades in the Southeast.
The city instead awarded the parade to the Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Pinellas, Advantage Village Academy and Toriano Parker.
Having two of the most notable historically black colleges in the parade lineup dovetails with this year's parade theme of "collegiate futures," Hubbard said.
"We are having an education drive so a lot of people come out for the bands but then we can focus on what you need to do to get to that next level, to get your education," Hubbard said.
FAMU's famed Marching 100 last played in St. Petersburg in 2007. It is one of the most notable marching bands in college history. It performed Purple Rain with Prince for the 2007 Super Bowl halftime show in Miami and at the Grammys with Kanye West. The band marched in both of President Bill Clinton's inaugural parades and played for President Barack Obama's inauguration.
The band is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year with more than 200 members. That's down from its peak of more than 400 members before the university grappled with the November 2011 hazing death of drum major Robert Champion and a two-year suspension from performing.
Contact Sharon Kennedy Wynne at swynne@tampabay.com. Follow @SharonKWn.
>>IF YOU GO
MLK Candlelight Vigil
Saturday at 6 p.m. at Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American Museum, 2240 Ninth Ave. S, St. Petersburg.
Interfaith Memorial Service
Gibbs High School senior Jason Charos serves as keynote speaker for the event themed "Injustice Anywhere is a Threat to Justice Everywhere." Free. Christ Gospel Church of St. Petersburg, 2512 22nd Ave. S, St. Petersburg. (727) 560-2567. 4-6 p.m. Sunday.
Writers: Resist: Toward Freedom and Justice For All
More than 20 area professors, musicians, authors and non-profit leaders gather in this call for human rights and show of commitment to democracy and free speech. Free. Mt. Zion Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, 955 20th St. S, St. Petersburg. (727) 225-9939. 3-6 p.m. Sunday.
Dream Big Celebration Block Party
A block party with vendors and DJ music to welcome back the Florida A&M Rattlers as well as Tuskegee University's Marching Crimson Piper Band. Free. The Deuces, Ninth Avenue and 22nd Street S, St. Petersburg. 6-11 p.m. Sunday.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Leadership Breakfast
This annual celebration presents leadership awards to community members. The keynote speaker will be Roslyn Brock, chairwoman of the National Board of Directors for the NAACP. $30 advance, $35 at the door. Coliseum, 535 Fourth Ave. N, St. Petersburg. (727) 896-6556. 7:30-9 a.m. Monday.
MLK Dream Big Parade
The new parade route lines up near the St. Petersburg Pier approach along Bayshore, then heads west on Central Avenue, then south on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (Ninth) St., then west on First Avenue S, then south on 16th Street and ends across from Tropicana Field. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday.
MLK Family Fun Festival
After the parade, the parking lot at Tropicana Field turns into a festival ground with vendors, an education drive, day of service programs, kids zone and entertainment. Free. 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg. 2:30-8 p.m. Monday.
Great Ex Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Children can make necklaces that represent Martin Luther King Jr.'s ideas and design a paper doll for an "I Have A Dream" doll chain throughout the museum. Included with admission: $10, $9 seniors, 1 and younger free. Great Explorations Children's Museum, 1925 Fourth St. N, St. Petersburg. (727) 821-8992. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday.
With Buccaneer Jameis Winston, FAMU, Tuskegee marching bands, MLK parade stepping high this year 01/12/17
[Last modified: Thursday, January 12, 2017 1:24pm]
© 2017 Tampa Bay Times
Photo reprints | Article reprints