Wonderland of Lights adds camels

The Wonderland of Lights, a holiday display at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds in Dover, recently added camels for the show’s final two weekends.

The Wonderland of Lights of Tampa Bay is more than just a light show.

The festival is a 1-mile drive-through extravaganza of illuminated holiday displays set to music. Guests can do crafts and buy from craft vendors, watch movies, and visit the camels, a newly added addition to the festival.

Rudolph and Charlie, the two camels were added for the Christmas and New Year's weeks of the festival to provide camel rides for guests. Rides cost $8.

Tammy Peters of North Pole Productions said, "we thought they would bring additional enjoyment to all of our guests who visit The Wonderland of Lights during our final two weeks of the season."

For $20 per vehicle, guests can drive through the holiday light show that will surely amaze the young and the "young at heart." Families will be able to park their cars and stroll through Santa's Village that will be filled with entertainment, food, vendors, the North Pole Express Train Ride, Pony & Wagon rides, and much more.

Peters said they are always looking to add new and exciting activities to the events for guests enjoyment. North Pole Productions also added two ladies to do face paintings for the remainder of the event.

The show runs through New Year's Eve at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds, 215 Sydney Washer Road in Dover, just north of State Road 60. They will be open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Night and New Year's Eve.

The festival will also include pony rides, horse drawn wagon rides, holiday foods and treats, 'one of a kind' gift ideas, holiday games and photo opportunities, visit with the wolves and much more.

Times are 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

For more information about the Wonderland Festival of the Lights, visit thewonderlandoflights.com