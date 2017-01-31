Chicken wing recipes to try on Super Bowl Sunday

If your Super Bowl traditions involve time in the kitchen, here are three chicken wing recipes to try on Sunday. This is also a good way to keep things lighter but still sort of indulgent on game day, as homemade grub tends to be healthier even if you load up dark meat and creamy dressings.

This is my go-to wing recipe. It's simple, it's relatively healthy, and it's very delicious. We're not depriving ourselves of any crispy wing goodness here. It's there, thanks to the olive oil and the hot oven. Of course, you can serve it with any creamy dressing you want, but I love the freshness of this ranch recipe. Also, it has come in handy in a pinch when I don't have a bottle already in my fridge.

easy Shaked then Baked Chicken Wings Ingredients 20 chicken wings

6 tablespoons olive oil

6 cloves garlic, pressed

2 teaspoons cayenne pepper

4 teaspoons paprika

2 teaspoons garlic powder

Salt and ground black pepper, to taste

Ranch Dressing for serving, recipe follows Instructions Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Place chicken wings in a bowl. Pat dry, then drizzle with olive oil and toss to coat. In a large, resealable bag, add garlic, cayenne pepper, paprika, garlic powder, salt and pepper; seal and shake to combine. Add the chicken wings; reseal and shake to coat. Arrange the chicken wings on a baking sheet. (You might need more than one sheet.) Drizzle a bit more olive on top before placing them in the oven. Cook the wings in the preheated oven 45 minutes to hour, or until cooked through. If you want to get them a bit crispier, cook for a little less time and then broil for the last 5 or so minutes, keeping a close eye on them to make sure they don't burn. Source: Michelle Stark, Tampa Bay Times

easy Ranch Dressing Ingredients 1 clove garlic

Salt to taste

1/4 cup Italian flat-leaf parsley

2 tablespoons fresh chives

Fresh Dill, to taste

1 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup sour cream

Buttermilk (as needed to desired consistency)

Worcestershire sauce, to taste

Cayenne Pepper, to taste

Paprika, to taste Instructions Mince the garlic with a knife and then sprinkle about an 1/8 to ¼ teaspoons of salt on it and mash it into a paste with a fork. Chop the parsley, chives and fresh dill and add to the garlic. In a bowl, combine all ingredients, tasting frequently and adjusting seasonings as needed. Chill for a couple of hours before serving, thin with milk or buttermilk if desired. Serves 8. Source: Pioneer Woman

I can never resist the perfect pairing of sweet honey and hot sriracha, a sauce made from chili peppers that is available in most grocery stores. Tip: Make extra glaze that doesn't get used on the raw wings, for dunking after the chicken is cooked.

easy Honey Sriracha Glazed Wings Ingredients 2 pounds chicken wings

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

1 tablespoon vegetable oil, or other neutral oil

1 teaspoon garlic powder

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro leaves

Sesame seeds, for garnish

For the honey Sriracha glaze:

5 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

1/4 cup honey

1/4 cup Sriracha

1 tablespoon soy sauce

Juice of 1 lime Instructions Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. To make the glaze, melt butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. Whisk in flour until lightly browned, about 1 minute. Stir in honey, Sriracha, soy sauce and lime juice. Bring to a boil; simmer until slightly thickened, about 1-2 minutes. In a large bowl, combine wings, butter, vegetable oil, garlic powder, salt and pepper, to taste. Place wings onto the prepared baking sheet and bake for 25 to 30 minutes, using metal tongs to turn at halftime. Brush wings with Sriracha glaze and broil for 3 to 4 minutes, or until crisp and crusted. Serve immediately, garnished with cilantro and sesame seeds, if desired. Source: Adapted from damndelicious.net

Let the slow cooker do the work for you in this recipe, which uses peanut butter to create a creamy sauce.