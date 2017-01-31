Chicken wing recipes to try on Super Bowl Sunday

If your Super Bowl traditions involve time in the kitchen, here are three chicken wing recipes to try on Sunday. This is also a good way to keep things lighter but still sort of indulgent on game day, as homemade grub tends to be healthier even if you load up dark meat and creamy dressings.
This is my go-to wing recipe. It's simple, it's relatively healthy, and it's very delicious. We're not depriving ourselves of any crispy wing goodness here. It's there, thanks to the olive oil and the hot oven. Of course, you can serve it with any creamy dressing you want, but I love the freshness of this ranch recipe. Also, it has come in handy in a pinch when I don't have a bottle already in my fridge.
Shaked then Baked Chicken Wings
Ingredients
- 20 chicken wings
- 6 tablespoons olive oil
- 6 cloves garlic, pressed
- 2 teaspoons cayenne pepper
- 4 teaspoons paprika
- 2 teaspoons garlic powder
- Salt and ground black pepper, to taste
- Ranch Dressing for serving, recipe follows
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.
- Place chicken wings in a bowl. Pat dry, then drizzle with olive oil and toss to coat. In a large, resealable bag, add garlic, cayenne pepper, paprika, garlic powder, salt and pepper; seal and shake to combine. Add the chicken wings; reseal and shake to coat. Arrange the chicken wings on a baking sheet. (You might need more than one sheet.) Drizzle a bit more olive on top before placing them in the oven.
- Cook the wings in the preheated oven 45 minutes to hour, or until cooked through. If you want to get them a bit crispier, cook for a little less time and then broil for the last 5 or so minutes, keeping a close eye on them to make sure they don't burn.
Ranch Dressing
Ingredients
- 1 clove garlic
- Salt to taste
- 1/4 cup Italian flat-leaf parsley
- 2 tablespoons fresh chives
- Fresh Dill, to taste
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- Buttermilk (as needed to desired consistency)
- Worcestershire sauce, to taste
- Cayenne Pepper, to taste
- Paprika, to taste
Instructions
- Mince the garlic with a knife and then sprinkle about an 1/8 to ¼ teaspoons of salt on it and mash it into a paste with a fork. Chop the parsley, chives and fresh dill and add to the garlic.
- In a bowl, combine all ingredients, tasting frequently and adjusting seasonings as needed. Chill for a couple of hours before serving, thin with milk or buttermilk if desired. Serves 8.
I can never resist the perfect pairing of sweet honey and hot sriracha, a sauce made from chili peppers that is available in most grocery stores. Tip: Make extra glaze that doesn't get used on the raw wings, for dunking after the chicken is cooked.
Honey Sriracha Glazed Wings
Ingredients
- 2 pounds chicken wings
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil, or other neutral oil
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro leaves
- Sesame seeds, for garnish
- For the honey Sriracha glaze:
- 5 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
- 1/4 cup honey
- 1/4 cup Sriracha
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- Juice of 1 lime
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- To make the glaze, melt butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. Whisk in flour until lightly browned, about 1 minute. Stir in honey, Sriracha, soy sauce and lime juice. Bring to a boil; simmer until slightly thickened, about 1-2 minutes.
- In a large bowl, combine wings, butter, vegetable oil, garlic powder, salt and pepper, to taste.
- Place wings onto the prepared baking sheet and bake for 25 to 30 minutes, using metal tongs to turn at halftime. Brush wings with Sriracha glaze and broil for 3 to 4 minutes, or until crisp and crusted.
- Serve immediately, garnished with cilantro and sesame seeds, if desired.
Let the slow cooker do the work for you in this recipe, which uses peanut butter to create a creamy sauce.
Thai Peanut Chicken Wings
Ingredients
- 24 chicken wing drummettes (about 2 1/4 pounds)
- 1/2 cup bottled salsa
- 2 tablespoons creamy peanut butter
- 1 tablespoon lime juice
- 2 teaspoons soy sauce
- 2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger
- To make the peanut sauce:
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1/4 cup creamy peanut butter
- 3 tablespoons soy sauce
- 3 tablespoons water
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
Instructions
- Place chicken wings in a 3 1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker.
- Combine salsa, 2 tablespoons peanut butter, lime juice, 2 teaspoons soy sauce and the ginger in a bowl. Pour over chicken wings. Toss to coat.
- Cover and cook on low heat setting for 5 to 6 hours or on high heat setting for 2 1/2 to 3 hours.
- Meanwhile, for the peanut sauce, in a small saucepan use a whisk to combine sugar, 1/4 cup peanut butter, 3 tablespoons soy sauce, water and garlic.
- Heat over medium-low heat until mixture is smooth, whisking occasionally; set aside (mixture will thicken as it cools).
- Drain chicken, discard cooking liquid. Return chicken to slow cooker. Gently stir in peanut sauce.
- Keep warm on low-heat setting for up to 2 hours.