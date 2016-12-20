Clear66° FULL FORECASTClear66° FULL FORECAST
Make us your home page
Instagram

Cookbook review: 'How to Celebrate Everything' by Jenny Rosenstrach is a guide to celebrating everyday moments with food

Tuesday, December 20, 2016 11:00am

  • My Edition
      • I want to see more articles tagged
      • I'm already following articles tagged
By Jenny Rosenstrach Ballantine Books, 336 pages, $30

How to Celebrate Everything

By Jenny Rosenstrach Ballantine Books, 336 pages, $30

Babies crave routines and families crave rituals, says author Jenny Rosenstrach, and as she and her husband raised two daughters, she set out to create both.

Related News/Archive

In How to Celebrate Everything: Recipes and Rituals for Birthdays, Holidays, Family Dinners, and Every Day in Between, Rosenstrach shares the charming traditions that make so many of her family's memories shine. The latest cookbook from Rosenstrach, a New York Times-bestselling author and food blogger with an 18-year-old dinner diary, is organized into four chapters or groups of rituals: Holidays We Didn't Invent (like Thanksgiving), Our Family Rituals, Birthdays and Family Dinners.

Everything really is celebrated here, both the big holidays throughout the year as well as the everyday, which includes birthdays, sleepovers and lunches with Rosenstrach's dad. She finds inspiration in the kitchen from classic cookbooks, heirloom family recipes, the farmers market and her two daughters. Her oldest, Phoebe, is behind the fried and cinnamon-dusted pineapple chunks that are now a go-to family treat.

How to Celebrate Everything is deeply personal, and it's compelling even though my life does not involve weeknight soccer practice for the kids. We do have a couple of things in common: Like Rosenstrach, I have a large extended family with many characters as well as a tendency to indulge in nostalgia. The author's strong storytelling keeps the tone of the book firmly in charming territory, grounding it in real life rather than making it too romantic. This is someone whose Christmas cookie platter holds sugar cookies made by her mother-in-law and kids, carrots, the requisite glass of milk to go with the cookies — and a can of Budweiser for Santa.

She's relatable in her attempt to update her mom's decades-old chocolate pudding pie served on Thanksgiving, bringing in high-quality Valrhona chocolate for the chocolate Jell-O pudding. Tradition wins, she learns, as nostalgia is an ingredient that overwhelms the others in any pie or other classic holiday recipe.

There are holiday menus, like a Christmas dinner with Cranberry-Marinated Beef Tenderloin and Curried Carrots With Pecans, as well as seasonal menus for Sunday dinners. Her classic family dinners include things like Harissa Roasted Chicken, Crispy Chickpeas With Yogurt Sauce and Naan and Grilled Soy-Glazed Pork Chops. The recipes are accessible for those with more than one mouth to feed, which makes them quite family-friendly. (Read: flexible.) Rosenstrach seems determined to find the fun in everyday life at home.

Her Quinoa Salad With Roast Vegetables, Feta and Herbs is a solid recipe I'll keep in the regular dinner rotation. It's one that came about in an effort to use up vegetables remaining from a trip to the farmers market. This makes it a flexible recipe, able to bend according to seasonal availability or simply what happens to be in the house. A platter of quinoa is especially appealing when studded with root vegetables in sunset hues that have been roasted to bring out their natural sweetness and become the best versions of themselves. Feta brings a salty brightness that holds its own in this heartier salad.

The cookbook has a scrapbook/family album vibe, with pictures of her two daughters sipping smoothies or having fun at sleepovers, the family's French bulldog and her mom's detailed Thanksgiving notes written in neat cursive on varying shades and sizes of legal pad sheets. To read Rosenstrach's cookbook is to be let into her family, one that is rich with heritage and tradition. They celebrate both Easter and Passover, both Christmas and Hanukkah. I laughed out loud as she described her husband's morning-person rituals in contrast to her own morning habits and later smiled thinking of past vacations with my own cousins as I read about her daughters and the rowdy so-called "Cousinland" that forms on Fourth of July weekends.

Like the best kind of cookbooks, hers is more than just a collection of recipes. She shares the specifics of her family rituals in the hope that readers will discover and celebrate their own, or adopt the ones detailed in the book. I'm totally borrowing some of these as my family grows, like her game plan for throwing a kid birthday party at home with recipes, menus and theme ideas as well as a structured two-hour template with instructions for games and activities. It's valuable wisdom for a first-time parent navigating both new traditions and the overwhelming task of hosting a fun party for children.

Rosenstrach's Mud Cake, a chocolate birthday cake, is cleverly decorated along its border with the colorful heads of Dum Dum lollipops peeking out from the frosting. Using multicolored candy is an instant way to make a child's birthday cake more playful and just one example of the clever entertaining tricks up Rosenstrach's sleeve.

How to Celebrate Everything is a friendly guide for the moments and milestones that mark a life, and how to turn those into truly special occasions.

Ileana Morales Valentine can be reached at ileanamvalentine@gmail.com.

EASY

Quinoa Salad With Roast Vegetables, Feta and Herbs

5 to 6 medium-large carrots, washed, peeled and halved lengthwise if on the thicker side

½ small fennel bulb, cored and sliced into thin rounds, about ¼ inch thick

4 tablespoons good-quality olive oil, divided

½ teaspoon ground coriander

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

5 to 6 beets, any color, ends trimmed, wrapped in foil

1 small onion, sliced (about 1 ¾ cups)

1 cup quinoa

1 tablespoon butter

1 cup crumbled feta cheese

3 tablespoons pepitas or pistachios

⅔ cup Basic Vinaigrette (recipe follows)

2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint leaves

2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

 

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a roasting pan with foil.

In the prepared pan, toss the carrots and fennel with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil, the coriander and salt and pepper. Place in the oven along with the foil-wrapped beets, and roast until carrots are tender, golden and lacquered but not burned, and the fennel is tender, about 30 minutes. Keep the beets in for another 20 to 30 minutes, or until a knife easily slips through one. Allow to cool, then peel and quarter.

Meanwhile, in a medium skillet cook the onion in the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil over low heat until caramelized and brown but not burned, about 25 minutes. While it cooks, bring 2 cups water to a boil in a medium pot. Add the quinoa, stir and cover with a tight-fitting lid. Reduce the heat and cook for 13 to 15 minutes, until all of the water has been absorbed. Fluff with a fork and remove to a bowl. Toss in the butter right away. Let cool.

In a large bowl, toss the quinoa, carrots, beets, fennel, onion, feta, pepitas and vinaigrette. Top with the herbs and season with salt and pepper.

Serves 4 to 6.

Source: How to Celebrate Everything: Recipes and Rituals for Birthdays, Holidays, Family Dinners, and Every Day in Between By Jenny Rosenstrach

EASY

Basic Vinaigrette

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

¼ cup white balsamic vinegar (or red wine or apple cider vinegar)

1 tablespoon minced shallot

2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

¼ teaspoon sugar

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

⅓ cup good-quality olive oil

 

Add the mustard, vinegar, shallot, lemon juice, sugar and salt and pepper to a small jar and shake vigorously. (Or whisk together in a small bowl.) Add the olive oil and shake or whisk again until emulsified.

Makes ⅔ cup.

Source: How to Celebrate Everything: Recipes and Rituals for Birthdays, Holidays, Family Dinners, and Every Day in Between by Jenny Rosenstrach

Cookbook review: 'How to Celebrate Everything' by Jenny Rosenstrach is a guide to celebrating everyday moments with food 12/20/16 [Last modified: Tuesday, December 20, 2016 4:41pm]
Photo reprints | Article reprints

© 2016 Tampa Bay Times

    
Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

Loading...