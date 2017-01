Useful for: Peeling garlic quickly and easily

What you need: A large bowl, a lid, or another bowl; fresh garlic cloves; a large knife

What to do: Here is a fun way to peel garlic in less than 10 seconds. Start with an entire head of garlic. Place it on the counter and smash or break apart with your hands to loosen the cloves. Place in a bowl and cover with lid or another bowl. Shake bowl vigorously for about 10 seconds until garlic is peeled.