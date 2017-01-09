Here are the restaurants opening in the Tampa Bay area in January

The gourmet pop shop Hyppo is opening another location in Hyde Park Village. At 702 S Village Circle. They'll hold a grand opening on Jan. 19 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. This photo shows the location in Centro Ybor. Andres Leiva | TIMES

January is a time for cleansing after the gorging we did over the holidays, a time when people renew their gym memberships, try out new diets and try to change their eating habits. This month, if you're trying out a liquid diet, you're in luck. Look for restaurants opening in the Tampa Bay in the area serving up a lot of coffee, tea and kava. And beer. Because who would ever want a cleanse from beer?

Deja Vu Cafe

Opened softly at the end of December, this downtown St. Petersburg cafe officially opened in early January. At 401 First Ave. N, the coffee shop boasts a fully stocked pastry case and selection of frozen yogurts.

Cueni Brewing Company

After a six-week soft opening, the Dunedin brewery held a grand opening celebration on Jan. 4. From 4 to 8 p.m., the mom-and-pop bar at 945 Huntley Ave. served brews like Dark Angel, a 10.5 percent imperial stout made with mint candy; and Randall, a porter infused with toasted coconut, toasted almond and cocoa.

Catcher and the Rye

Launched on Jan. 5 in Palm Harbor, this whiskey bar at 917 11th St. serves from a more-than-75-bottle whiskey selection and American coastal comfort food menu. With 20 draught beers also on tap, the restaurant-bar opens at 11 a.m.

Breakfast Station

Originally from Port Richey, this train-themed breakfast and lunch chain, with a new location at 9342 Oakhurst Road in Seminole, is holding a grand opening Jan. 14 and 15 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. On the menu? For breakfast, order the Conductor (steak and eggs), the Train Wreck (biscuits, home fries, peppers and onions and gravy), the Locomotive (a Belgian waffle), or choose from lots of omelettes. For lunch, pick a burger, a salad or a sandwich, like the Boxcar Club.

The Vine Baking Co.

Opening in a new storefront on South Dale Mabry in Tampa on Jan. 17, this part-bakery, part-coffee bar will serve baked goods like custom cakes, waffles, croissants, doughnuts and macarons as well as espresso drinks and teas. The previous mail-order business will operate at 3201 S Dale Mabry Highway.

The Hyppo

The gourmet pop shop is opening another location in Hyde Park Village. At 702 S Village Circle, they'll hold a grand opening on Jan. 19 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Brasserie Saint Somewhere

Stocking traditional saisons from Saint Somewhere Brewing Company, the brewery's new tasting room and Belgian beer bar will hold a grand opening from 2 p.m. Jan. 21 to 10 p.m. Jan. 22. Located in an old house built in 1912 on 312 E Tarpon Ave. in Tarpon Springs, the expanded facility, which houses two guest rooms for overnight stay, will also serve special guest drafts for the celebration, and food trucks will be on site.

Grassroots Kava

Joining the flood of new kava places in the region is Grassroots Kava at 957 Central Ave. in the EDGE District in downtown St. Pete. The two-story kava house will serve handmade kava, coffee and tea.

Also be on the lookout for: Sawgrass - Tea House and Performance venue, Hawthorne Bottle Shop, Tampa Pig Roast and M-N-M BBQ.