St. Pete Beach restaurant creates huuuge Trump Tower Burger for inauguration month

Regardless of what emotions course through you about the big day on Jan. 20, here's one way to celebrate or drown your sorrows (while seriously messing up those resolutions). In the spirit of the presidential inauguration, Boulevard Burgers & Tap House on St. Pete Beach has created the Trump Tower Burger. Crafted to capture the traits of Donald Trump and his empire, this burger stacks double patties for Trump Tower's imposing height, onion straws that simulate Trump's famous wispy locks and good old American cheese ("make American cheese great again").

The burger sells through the end of the month for $12.95, quite a bit more than the regular burgers but, by the way, it's huge.

"This is not an endorsement by any means," says Boulevard owner Charles Marco. "I'm not trying to take a stand. Just having a little fun with current events." Marco, who is gearing up to open Grateful Taco next door, says the reception to the new burger has been mixed and tempers have flared: "The whole country has gone nuts."

The restaurant is at 5905 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. (727) 201-4906.