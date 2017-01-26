Top 50 restaurants of Tampa Bay 2017: The cheap eats edition

This year's Top 50 Restaurants focuses on places you can get a meal for around $10.

Yes, there were many dozen restaurant openings in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties over the past year, many of them pizzerias (two on the same block in St. Pete) and purveyors of wings, burgers, tacos, sandwiches or Asian noodles.

What became scarcer were sit-down restaurants, high-end restaurants, special-occasion restaurants or the kind of ambitious establishments that elevate our status on the national culinary stage. Even some of our most notable restaurants in that vein refocused their efforts on more casual and affordable fare (the Refinery), others closed entirely (Pearl in the Grove) and still others retooled to accommodate the growing enthusiasm for grab-and-go and delivery (BT to Go and Bistro BT).

Behind it all, unwavering, is the dining public's quest for a bargain.

And so, this year, let us celebrate what we do have in abundance. Let us dive deep into the very good work being done by Tampa Bay restaurants at more modest price points — all those pizzas, wings, burgers, tacos, sandwiches and Asian noodles.

Click here for Tampa Bay's Top 50 Restaurants: Cheap Eats Edition.