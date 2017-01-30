Where to get chicken wings locally for the Super Bowl

The good ones make you sweat behind the ears. Flats and drumettes, slicked with the fiery, vinegary hot sauce, served with cooling blue cheese and crunchy lengths of celery. Buffalo wings are practically the official food of the Super Bowl. Don't want to make them yourself this weekend? Leave it to the experts. Count on six or seven per person, and ask if sauces and veggies are extra. To reheat at home, spread the wings on cookie sheets, cover with foil and warm in a 275-degree oven for 15 minutes. Here are some hot places to consider, though we know there are plenty more out there. Call your favorite and ask for details.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Tyrone Square, 2938 Tyrone Blvd. N, St. Petersburg; (727) 202-6311

4075 Park Blvd. N, Pinellas Park; (727) 350-1020

Other locations ( buffalowildwings.com)

They aren't offering any special deals for Super Bowl weekend, but options include 16 different sauces and dry seasonings, ranked on the website from wimpiest, er, mildest to most incendiary (go mango habanero or blazin'). It's 20 wings for $21.49 ($20.49 if you go boneless), and the largest order size is 150 for $136.99.

Tampa Tap Room

13150 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa; (813) 961-2337

What used to be Tank's is now owned by Norm Haney. He'll be rolling out some Patriots-specific dishes this year (sausage and peppers), but wings are a staple. He offers them fried but also chargrilled, and he makes his own blue cheese dressing. It's 10 for $11 and 50 for $55, available via UberEats if you don't feel like leaving your recliner.

WingHouse

3712 W Columbus Drive, Tampa; (813) 575-8734

8001 W Hillsborough Ave., Tampa; (813) 806-9464

6445 Fourth St. N, St. Petersburg; (727) 520-7700

7790 U.S. 19 N, Pinellas Park; (727) 547-9464

7369 Ulmerton Road, Largo; (727) 530-9799

Other locations ( winghouse.com)

The WingHouse's St. Petersburg location sells its Super Bowl sustenance by the 50 for $44.99. The original wings are lightly breaded, but you can also order them naked, chargrilled and boneless. Beyond hot, there's "house on fire" and extreme. (Proceed at your own risk.) WingHouse is also known for its sweet Dallas sauce, and there are wings with an Asian twist, blackened or tossed with garlic and Parmesan. Call ahead and specify a pickup time; you can also order online.

Green Iguana

4029 S West Shore Blvd., Tampa; (813) 837-1234

1708 E Seventh Ave., Ybor City; (813) 248-9555

Green Iguana locations do a fine job on boneless wings, and they move a fair amount on Super Bowl Sunday. In addition to the mild or hot Buffalo style, they serve up Caribbean barbecue, Jamaican jerk, island chili and volcano sauce on their wings, all for $6 per pound.

Hooters

2800 Gulf-to-Bay Blvd., Clearwater; (727) 797-4008

381 Mandalay Ave., Clearwater; (727) 443-7263

Other locations ( hooters.com)

To-go orders of wings on Super Bowl Sunday are 10 for $11.02, 20 for $21.18 and 50 for $49.21. There are nine different sauce choices, and they will split an order half and half (meaning half mild, half spicy, etc.) On the day of the game, each store is giving away a 50-inch television to one lucky customer, and if you pick up your to-go order before 3 p.m. you get a 20 percent off your next visit.