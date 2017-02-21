Drink of the week: Casteller Cava

Most of us aren't heading for the glitzy Oscars parties in Hollywood, but it's still fun to celebrate the movie industry's big night at home.

To toast the winners (and yourself when you pick them) on Sunday, pour a flute or two of Casteller Cava, Metodo Tradicional. This Spanish sparkler offers sophisticated flavor for a bargain price, about $13 at wine shops.

Casteller's vineyards, in the Penedés region in northeastern Spain, produce the grapes, a combination of macabeo, xarello and parellada, used for this sparkler. The wine is made using the traditional methode champenoise and aged on the lees for 12 months.

The result is a silvery wine with abundant, lively bubbles and lovely aromas of lemon and toast.

It's a delectable mouthful, with lots of citrus balancing fruit flavors like pear and apricot, a touch of cream and a hint of almonds. The lemon and lime notes keep it crisp, and there's a cool mineral tone on the finish.

Casteller Cava is a perfect aperitif, light but intriguing enough to stand on its own. But, if you're throwing an Oscars party, it's also a natural with tapas, especially such classics as garlicky shrimp. Or try one of my favorite pairings for sparkling wine: warm homemade potato chips.

Colette Bancroft, Times book editor