Clear47° FULL FORECASTClear47° FULL FORECAST
Make us your home page
Instagram

Drink of the Week: Green Bench Brewing's Postcard Pils perfect for Super Bowl drinking

  • By Justin Grant, Times Correspondent

Monday, January 30, 2017 11:28am

  • My Edition
      • I want to see more articles tagged
      • I'm already following articles tagged
Green Bench Brewing&#8217;s Postcard Pils

Courtesy of Green Bench Brewery

Green Bench Brewing’s Postcard Pils

It doesn't matter what kind of beer drinker you are. If you're throwing a few back on Super Bowl Sunday, you're going to want something refreshing, easy-drinking and food-friendly. Macro brewery sales will spike. But you're better than that.

Related News/Archive

Instead, consider snagging a sixer of Postcard Pils from St. Petersburg's Green Bench Brewing.

Here's the catch: It's not a classic, Bohemian-style pilsner, and it's not a German-style pils, either. It's a rare commercial example of an all-but-extinct style called the classic American pilsner, a pre-Prohibition style that's ripe for a comeback.

A century ago, German immigrants in the United States produced the beers of their homeland, often relying on the native grains available to them in place of typical German ingredients. Rice and corn played a big role in these early American beers, and that's a big part of why American macro lagers use these ingredients, as well.

Unlike those beers, the classic American pilsner exhibits robust flavor, with an excellent malt balance (as opposed to a traditional German pils, which tends to be very dry) and a crisp, earthy hop profile, usually from American-grown hops. Green Bench's version uses a generous amount of flaked maize in the mash, which contributes a subtly sweet, grainy finish to the brew.

Many beer enthusiasts will automatically pass on an unfamiliar pilsner, but I implore you to give this one a closer look. It's unlike any other pilsners on the market locally, and it's a chance to try a faithful example of a nearly forgotten style. But, more importantly, it's a deliciously crushable beer likely to be a hit during the big game.

Justin Grant, Times correspondent

Drink of the Week: Green Bench Brewing's Postcard Pils perfect for Super Bowl drinking 01/30/17 [Last modified: Monday, January 30, 2017 3:45pm]
Photo reprints | Article reprints

© 2017 Tampa Bay Times

    
Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

Loading...