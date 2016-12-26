Taste test: flavored nuts for party snacks

Judges'

comments

What is there to dislike about a macadamia nut? Nothing, according to our judges. They raved about these tender nuts slathered in honey and salt. The sweet and savory combination was delicious. "The sweet hits you first and then the salt," said one judge. "I would add these to sugar cookies or maybe white chocolate macadamia nut cookies." Another said they would be perfect atop a hearty green salad and some soft goat cheese. "You can't ruin a macadamia nut," said a panelist who enjoyed a second helping of these. A couple of judges said they would need to buy more than one can because the nuts likely would go fast with a party crowd.

Judges who appreciate a spicy kick to their snacks loved these almonds. The wasabi was balanced with the soy flavors. "I love these!" said one judge. "I keep nuts like this in my car and these would be perfect because they keep good and they are good for you," she said. "And the container fits perfectly in the center console." Another judge liked the deep brown color of the nuts, saying, "They would be great with beer."

While these were a little dry for a couple of panelists, they all appreciated the plumpness of the pistachios and the hint of Cajun spices. Even though the package labeled the seasoning as "bold," judges described the flavors as very mild. However, they approved of the moderate seasoning level. The only objection was the leftover shells. "You would have to put a basket for shells next to these at a party," allowed one taster. Another said she would remove the shells and sprinkle the pistachios on a salad or maybe even a baked chicken dish.

Judges wished Planters would have pulled back a little on the heat in these peanuts. "The orange spices on the nuts are the hot tipoff," said one panelist. "The chili is prominent and the lime comes later. They are too hot for me." Another judge liked the nuts but agreed, "They are really, really spicy." One said she would have to add more drinks to her bar if she served these peanuts at a party. "Even the salt on these makes me thirsty," she said. "But, I like them!"