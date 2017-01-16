Taste test: imitation meat
Monday, January 16, 2017
Food trend followers say fake meats are going to be all the rage in 2017. These are the products manufactured to resemble meat in texture and taste, particularly marketed to vegans and vegetarians. Our judges, only one of which is a vegetarian, were not impressed. These meatless products scored some of the lowest ratings in our tastings of the past 13 years. Even with noticeable grill marks on some of the options, judges were not persuaded to use most of these as meat substitutes on their menus. All of the samples were heated on the stove according to package directions.
|Once warmed in a heated frying pan, this product resembled pulled pork. That had judges thinking about possibilities for using the meat substitute. "It looks like shredded meat and tastes a bit like sausage," said one panelist. "It has good spices and might be good with some sauce on a bun or with egg substitute as a frittata." Another said the flavor reminded him of "the taste you get when you bite into a Slim Jim." He said he might be able to disguise the flavor in a thick barbecue sauce. The vegetarian on the panel said the product had "a nice chew" and would be tasty on a toasted bun with cheddar cheese.
|"This is like marshmallows meeting stuffing," said one panelist who didn't mind the sage flavor of this product but objected to the spongy texture. "It's like a rubber bullet," he said of one piece. "It bounced in my mouth like I was at the NBA," said another. The off-white color also was off-putting to some tasters. One judge described the product as "not bad," but said he would choose "to eat vegetables over this any day."
|Judges found that the pleasant look of this product did not indicate its taste. "It looks like yummy chicken but tastes like a dirty sponge," said one judge. Another said, "Cardboard comes to mind, and it's a shame because it looks nice and tasty." One panelist did like this brand, saying, "It's very much a surprise but it's got good taste and could pass as meat ... a very clever deception."
|Two of the four judges said yes.
|None of the four judges said yes.
|One of the four judges said yes.
|$3.99 for an 8-ounce package from Publix.
|$4.49 for a 10-ounce bag from Publix.
|$4.59 for a 10.5-ounce package from Winn-Dixie.
Light Life Smart Tenders ($5.99 for a 6-ounce box from Publix, 16 points); Trader Joe's ($2.99 for an 8-ounce box, 4 points); and Beyond Meat Grilled Strips ($3.99 for a 9-ounce pouch from Publix, 6 points).
Panelists: Nan Jensen, registered dietitian; Bob Devin Jones, artistic director of Studio@620; John Hehn, foodie and owner of All Brite Lighting & Power Design Inc.; and Janet Keeler, assistant professor of journalism at the University of South Florida St. Petersburg. All foods were tasted blind.
