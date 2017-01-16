Taste test: imitation meat

Judges'

comments

Once warmed in a heated frying pan, this product resembled pulled pork. That had judges thinking about possibilities for using the meat substitute. "It looks like shredded meat and tastes a bit like sausage," said one panelist. "It has good spices and might be good with some sauce on a bun or with egg substitute as a frittata." Another said the flavor reminded him of "the taste you get when you bite into a Slim Jim." He said he might be able to disguise the flavor in a thick barbecue sauce. The vegetarian on the panel said the product had "a nice chew" and would be tasty on a toasted bun with cheddar cheese.

"This is like marshmallows meeting stuffing," said one panelist who didn't mind the sage flavor of this product but objected to the spongy texture. "It's like a rubber bullet," he said of one piece. "It bounced in my mouth like I was at the NBA," said another. The off-white color also was off-putting to some tasters. One judge described the product as "not bad," but said he would choose "to eat vegetables over this any day."

Judges found that the pleasant look of this product did not indicate its taste. "It looks like yummy chicken but tastes like a dirty sponge," said one judge. Another said, "Cardboard comes to mind, and it's a shame because it looks nice and tasty." One panelist did like this brand, saying, "It's very much a surprise but it's got good taste and could pass as meat ... a very clever deception."