Taste test: steak sauce

Judges'

comments

Light texture was the quality that attracted most judges to this steak sauce. They liked the smoothness and the subtle flavor. "This is as close to classic steak sauce as you can get," said one taster. "It's smooth, salty and sweet." Panelists also liked the versatility of this sauce. "I would add this to a Bloody Mary cocktail," said one. Another said it would be a perfect dipping sauce for beef kebabs or even chicken wings.

One keen taster had this brand pegged from the beginning. "This tastes like Montreal Steak seasoning," he said. "It's peppery with tiny texture pieces and it has a great little burn." He also appreciated what he described as a "smoky aftertaste." He added, "I would cut my steak into tiny pieces to enjoy more of this sauce." Another judge loved the thick texture of the sauce, saying, "It's bold but not harsh."

The steak sauce aficionados were quick to identify this sauce as well. "I'm guessing, but it's very A.1.-like," said one taster. "It's classic with no surprises, and it's bold, balanced and complementary," said another. After comparing the sauces, a couple of judges said this one was a bit too vinegary for their tastes. "Now I think I like a darker, thicker sauce with less bitterness," said one panelist.