Taste test: Sugar substitute

Judges'

comments

Winn-Dixie's brand of sweetener, made from stevia leaf extract, had the texture of granulated sugar, according to one panelist. "It feels and tastes like real sugar on the tongue," she said. "In a cup of tea, this will fake anyone out." Another said, "This is sweet and smooth, almost like the real thing. It tastes like a whisper of sweetness or a peck on the cheek from an old paramour."

Walmart's sucralose-based sweetener was described by one judge as "cotton candy flavored." The same judge said he doesn't like sweets but would consider adding this brand of sugar substitute to his backpack for a future hike. Another said it was smooth and "almost gentle, like a pat on the head from your third-grade teacher when you properly guess the name of the first president of the United States." A different taster said the powder looked like a dry snow drift and had a completely sweet flavor without a chemical taste.

This sugar substitute, the brand name for sucralose, usually comes in a little yellow packet. It also can be used in baking because the product doesn't break down when heated. Our judges appreciated the flavor better when it was dissolved in hot tea. On its own, the powder had a very metallic finish and a bitter aftertaste. "It definitely tastes fake," said one judge. "This is like that scene in Star Wars where the stars are pin points, then they elongate as the starship moves into hyperdrive," said another panelist. "It's way, way too sweet — almost bitter."