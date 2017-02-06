Taste test: sugar substitutes, Part 2

Judges'

comments

Judges liked the sense that they were sampling real sugar granules when they tried this substitute. "It's crunchy and sugary," said one panelist. "It's smooth and great and has lots of promise. It is really good in tea, too." Another said: "It adds a really nice sense of sweetness to a cup of tea." Judges also appreciated the lack of a bitter aftertaste in the Splenda. "I could use this in a baking recipe for sure," said one panelist.

The Truvia didn't seem to dissolve as well as some of the others when added to tea, but the powder contained big flakes of what looked like real sugar. "This actually tastes like sugar," said one judge. "It has a nice, subtle sweetness." Another said he detected a slight, disagreeable aftertaste. "It's sweet and sour and sweet again," he said. One judge claimed to get a "sugar buzz" from the Truvia. Overall, panelists said it was a good substitute for the real thing.

Great Value's little blue packets of sugar substitute would be the preferred option for baking for a couple of judges. "It's granulated sugarlike and it's excellent with tea," said one. "It's sweet on the tongue with no telltale fakeness." Another said it had the perfect balance of sweetness "and really reminds me of sugar." Only one panelist outright rejected this option, saying it was too weak.