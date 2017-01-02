Clear76° FULL FORECASTClear76° FULL FORECAST
Make us your home page
Instagram

Taster's Choice: A look back at the top products since July

  • By Kathy Saunders, Times Correspondent

Monday, January 2, 2017 5:25am

  • My Edition
      • I want to see more articles tagged
      • I'm already following articles tagged

As Taster's Choice begins its 13th year of helping shoppers navigate the many options at local grocery stores, we are reflecting this week on the past six months of tastings.

Related News/Archive

Each month, I shop for a variety of foods, hitting the major grocery chains as well as Target, Walmart, Fresh Market and Trader Joe's. I occasionally visit Aldi and some smaller food stores, depending on what items I am seeking.

We try to keep the column current and seasonal, sampling foods we think shoppers will be buying each week. We take suggestions from friends, family members, editors, shoppers and you, the consumer. So please feel free to email me at kathy@kathysaunders.com if you want us to taste something special.

We aim to get a balance of healthy foods and snack foods. Our goal is to try to find all of the different brands of the same item and compare the flavor and texture. That's why we can't taste fresh fruit, for example, because the apples you buy in the store one day will not be the same on another shopping trip.

Our panelists are not shy about telling you how the foods they sample look or taste. We also ask panelists whether they would buy the items. It's not a scientific study, just a synopsis of what our panelists say about the products.

Our judges, some of whom have been on the panel since our first meeting in the summer of 2004, volunteer their time once a month to taste all of the foods in one sitting. That can make for some upset stomachs, but they continue to press on for the sake of shoppers.

The judges rank some of the foods on a scale of 1 to 100. We try to taste at least five brands of every food. If we have more than 12 of one item, we sometimes split the tasting into two sessions to make it easier on our palates. If we taste only three or four items, we don't score those foods and instead list them in order of the judges' preference.

We also try to taste a variety of the new foods on the market. You know, the ones on the end cap of the store aisles that grab your attention just before you line up to check out.

Twice a year, we publish the list of the "winners" or top picks from the tastings of the past six months. We don't list new foods here because they are not scored or ranked.

Below is a list of what judges have eaten and enjoyed since July.

August
Tartar SauceProductScore
Hellmann's 79
Trader Joe's55
Louisiana Fish Fry42

Frozen TilapiaProductRank
Sea Cuisine Roasted Garlic & Herb with Chef's Bruschetta Finishing Sauce1
Gorton's Tuscan Grilled Garlic & Herb2
Sea Best Signature Tilapia Florentine3
Trader Joe's Panko Breaded Filet4

September
Fancy CheesesProductRank
Ile de France Brie Bites1
Old Croc Australian Cheese2
Alouette Parmesan & Basil

La Petite Fromage		3

Frozen Blueberry WafflesProductScore
Publix74
Van's Gluten Free 61
Eggo59

Bottled Balsamic Vinaigrette DressingsProductScore
Wishbone90
Archer Farms 87
Kraft72

October
Roasted Red Pepper Hummus ProductScore
Boar's Head90
Publix61
Cedar's60

November
Sweetened Condensed MilkProductScore
California Farms Organic80
Borden's Magnolia75
Market Pantry68

Pot Roast Seasoning MixesProductRank
McCormick Pot Roast Seasoning 1
Campbell's Slow Cooker Tavern Style Pot Roast Sauce2
Crock Pot Roast Seasoning 3
Red Fork Pot Roast Sauce4

Butternut Squash SoupProductScore
Imagine69
Wolfgang Puck56
Trader Joe's48

Apple CiderProductScore
Trader Joe's92
Musselman's65
Zeigler's64

December
Semi-Sweet Chocolate ChipsProductScore
Publix73
Trader Joe's72
Ghirardelli70

Frozen Mac & Cheese ProductScore
Momma B's84
Joe's Diner78
Marie Callender's66

Party Snack NutsProductRank
Moana Loa Honey Roasted Macadamias1
Blue Diamond Bold Wasabi and Soy Sauce Almonds2
Great Value Cajun Style Pistachios3
Planter's Chili Lime Peanuts4

Taster's Choice: A look back at the top products since July 01/02/17 [Last modified: Friday, December 30, 2016 4:16pm]
Photo reprints | Article reprints

© 2017 Tampa Bay Times

    
Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

Loading...