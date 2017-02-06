Valentine's Day special events for kids and families in Tampa Bay

These Valentine's Day events in Tampa Bay are perfect for kids and families.

Be Winter's Valentine: Kids ages 12 and younger get in to the aquarium for $9.99 if they bring a Valentine's Day card for Winter or their other favorite animal at the aquarium. Includes free glitter tattoos, photos with the mascots and card making. Regular admission applies for other ages and those without cards. $21.95, $19.95 ages 60-older, $16.95 ages 3-12, 2 and younger free. Clearwater Marine Aquarium, 249 Windward Passage, Clearwater. (727) 441-1790. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 11 to 14

Daddy Daughter Date Night: Dads can take their little sweethearts ages 5 to 13 to create Valentine's Day memories as they enjoy snacks, games and dancing. $30 per couple, $20 additional daughter. Safety Harbor Community Center, 650 Ninth Ave. S, Safety Harbor. (727) 724-1530. 6-9 p.m., Feb. 11

Hearts and Crafts: Kids can make valentines for the special people in their life as they enjoy heart related activities including heart puzzles, sign language and heart and heart necklaces. Included with admission: $10, $9 seniors, one and younger free. Great Explorations Children's Museum, 1925 Fourth St. N, St. Petersburg. (727) 821-8992. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Feb. 11

Hooray for Hearts: At 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., kids can participate in activities all week long that explore the heart and how to keep it healthy. Morning sessions are geared for ages 2 to 5 and afternoon sessions are for school aged children. Included with admission: $10, $9 seniors, one and younger free. Great Explorations Children's Museum, 1925 Fourth St. N, St. Petersburg. (727) 821-8992. 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Feb. 9 and 10

KidX Club Valentine's Day Bash: Little cherubs can enjoy treats from Chick-fil-A as they sing, dance and play games. Free. Westshore Plaza Mall, 250 Westshore Plaza, Tampa. (813) 286-0790. 10 a.m.-noon, Feb. 15.

Little Sweethearts Dance: Glazer Children's Museum turns the third floor into a paradise for your little sweetheart to dance the night away while enjoying crafts and refreshments. $20, $15 members. Glazer Children's Museum, 110 W Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa. (813) 443-3861. 6-8 p.m. Saturday.

Teen Anti-Valentine's Day Dance: There will be a DJ, complimentary snacks and candy heart-smashing. This year's theme is the Renaissance. All teens (ages 13-18) are invited. Free. Land O' Lakes Library, 2818 Collier Parkway, Land O'Lakes. (813) 929-1214. 7-10 p.m, Feb. 10

Teen Valentine's Semi Formal: The TASCO teen program throws this annual semi-formal to formal Valentine's Day party for youth in grades 6 through 9 that includes DJ dancing, live entertainment, a video game lounge, photo booth and a best dressed contest. No shorts or jeans allowed. $10 (includes dinner). J.W. Cate Recreation Center at Northwest Park, 5801 22nd Ave. N., St. Petersburg. (727) 892-5060. 7-11 p.m., Feb. 11

Valentine's Day Storytime: Join in story related activities after the reading of The Secret Life of Squirrels: A Love Story and Valentine's Day is Cool. Free. Barnes & Noble Clearwater, 23654 U.S. 19 N, Clearwater. (727) 669-1688. 11 a.m., Feb. 11