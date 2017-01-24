'La La Land' leads Oscar nominations with 14 (w/full list of nominees)

The candy-colored love letter to musicals La La Land on Tuesday landed a record-tying 14 nominations to the Academy Awards, which fielded a notably more diverse field of nominees following two straight years of "OscarsSoWhite" backlash.

La La Land matched Titanic and All About Eve for most nominations ever, earning nods for best picture, stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, its jazz-infused songs and its 32-year-old writer-director, Damien Chazelle.

"I'm in Beijing right now. This only adds to the disorientation," Chazelle said by phone Tuesday. "All that I have in my head is 'thank you' a million times over."

The other nominees for best picture were: Moonlight, Arrival, Manchester by the Sea, Hell or High Water, Lion, Fences, Hidden Figures and Hacksaw Ridge.

Barry Jenkins' luminous coming-of-age portrait Moonlight, nominated for eight awards, Denzel Washington's fiery August Wilson adaptation Fences and Theodore Melfi's crowd-pleasing African American mathematician drama, Hidden Figures, insured that for now, at least, "OscarSoWhite" wouldn't be trending on nominations morning. After two straight years of all-white acting nominees, seven people of color were among the 20 actors nominated Tuesday.

The biggest surprise of the morning was the strong boost of support for Mel Gibson, who had long been shunned in Hollywood since an anti-Semitic tirade while being arrested for drunk driving in 2006 and a 2011 conviction for domestic violence. Not only did his World War II drama Hacksaw Ridge land a best picture nod, but Gibson scored an unexpected best director nomination.

Here's the full list of nominees:

BEST PICTURE

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell Or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Kubo and theTwo Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Arrival

La la land

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

COSTUME DESIGN

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

DIRECTING

Arrival, Denis Villeneuve

Hacksaw Ridge, Mel Gibson

La La Land, Damien Chazelle

Manchester by the Sea, Kenneth Lonergan

Moonlight, Barry Jenkins

VISUAL EFFECTS

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

WRITING ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Arrival, Eric Heisserer

Fences, screenplay by August Wilson

Hidden Figures, Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi

Lion, Luke Davies

Moonlight, Barry Jenkins; Tarell Alvin McCraney

WRITING ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Hell Or High Water, Taylor Sheridan

La La Land, Damien Chazelle

The Lobster, Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthimis Filippou

Manchester By The Sea, Kenneth Lonergan

20th Century Women, Mike Mills

MUSIC ORIGINAL SCORE

Jackie, Mica Levi

La La Land, Justin Hurwitz

Lion, Dustin O'halloran and Hauschka

Moonlight, Nicholas Britell

Passengers, Thomas Newman

MUSIC ORIGINAL SONG

Audition (The Fools Who Dream)from La La Land, Justin Hurwitz, Benji Pasek, Justin Paul

Can't Stop the Feeling, from Trolls, Justin Timberlake, Max Martin Karl Johan Schuster

City of Stars, from La La Land, Justin Hurwitz, Benji Pasek, Justin Paul

The Empty Chair, from Jim: the James Foley Story, J. Ralph and Sting

How Far I'll Go, from Moana, Lin-Manuel Miranda

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Fire At Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

O.J.: Made In America

13th

DOCUMENTARY SHORT

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe's Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets

FILM EDITING

Arival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Land of Mine

A Man Called Ove

The Salesman

Tanna

Toni Erdmann

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

La La Land

Passengers

SHORT FILM ANIMATED

Blind Vaysha, Theodore Ushev

Borrowed Time, Andrew Coats and Lou Hamou-Lhadj

Pear Cider and Cigarettes, Robert Valley and Cara Speller

Pearl, Patrick Osborne

Piper, Alan Barillaro and Marc Sondheimer

SHORT FILM LIVE ACTION

Ennemis Intérieurs, Sélim Azzazi

La Femme Et Le Tgv, Timo Von Gunten and Giacun Caduff

Silent Nights, Aske Bang and Kim Magnusson

Sing, Kristof Deák and Anna Udvardy

Timecode, Juanjo Giménez

SOUND EDITING

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

SOUND MIXING

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi