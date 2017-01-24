'La La Land' leads Oscar nominations with 14 (w/full list of nominees)

The candy-colored love letter to musicals La La Land on Tuesday landed a record-tying 14 nominations to the Academy Awards, which fielded a notably more diverse field of nominees following two straight years of "OscarsSoWhite" backlash.
La La Land matched Titanic and All About Eve for most nominations ever, earning nods for best picture, stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, its jazz-infused songs and its 32-year-old writer-director, Damien Chazelle.
"I'm in Beijing right now. This only adds to the disorientation," Chazelle said by phone Tuesday. "All that I have in my head is 'thank you' a million times over."
The other nominees for best picture were: Moonlight, Arrival, Manchester by the Sea, Hell or High Water, Lion, Fences, Hidden Figures and Hacksaw Ridge.
Barry Jenkins' luminous coming-of-age portrait Moonlight, nominated for eight awards, Denzel Washington's fiery August Wilson adaptation Fences and Theodore Melfi's crowd-pleasing African American mathematician drama, Hidden Figures, insured that for now, at least, "OscarSoWhite" wouldn't be trending on nominations morning. After two straight years of all-white acting nominees, seven people of color were among the 20 actors nominated Tuesday.
The biggest surprise of the morning was the strong boost of support for Mel Gibson, who had long been shunned in Hollywood since an anti-Semitic tirade while being arrested for drunk driving in 2006 and a 2011 conviction for domestic violence. Not only did his World War II drama Hacksaw Ridge land a best picture nod, but Gibson scored an unexpected best director nomination.
Here's the full list of nominees:
BEST PICTURE
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell Or High Water
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
Kubo and theTwo Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootopia
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Arrival
La la land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence
COSTUME DESIGN
Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
DIRECTING
Arrival, Denis Villeneuve
Hacksaw Ridge, Mel Gibson
La La Land, Damien Chazelle
Manchester by the Sea, Kenneth Lonergan
Moonlight, Barry Jenkins
VISUAL EFFECTS
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
WRITING ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Arrival, Eric Heisserer
Fences, screenplay by August Wilson
Hidden Figures, Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi
Lion, Luke Davies
Moonlight, Barry Jenkins; Tarell Alvin McCraney
WRITING ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Hell Or High Water, Taylor Sheridan
La La Land, Damien Chazelle
The Lobster, Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthimis Filippou
Manchester By The Sea, Kenneth Lonergan
20th Century Women, Mike Mills
MUSIC ORIGINAL SCORE
Jackie, Mica Levi
La La Land, Justin Hurwitz
Lion, Dustin O'halloran and Hauschka
Moonlight, Nicholas Britell
Passengers, Thomas Newman
MUSIC ORIGINAL SONG
Audition (The Fools Who Dream)from La La Land, Justin Hurwitz, Benji Pasek, Justin Paul
Can't Stop the Feeling, from Trolls, Justin Timberlake, Max Martin Karl Johan Schuster
City of Stars, from La La Land, Justin Hurwitz, Benji Pasek, Justin Paul
The Empty Chair, from Jim: the James Foley Story, J. Ralph and Sting
How Far I'll Go, from Moana, Lin-Manuel Miranda
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
Fire At Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
O.J.: Made In America
13th
DOCUMENTARY SHORT
Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe's Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets
FILM EDITING
Arival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Land of Mine
A Man Called Ove
The Salesman
Tanna
Toni Erdmann
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
La La Land
Passengers
SHORT FILM ANIMATED
Blind Vaysha, Theodore Ushev
Borrowed Time, Andrew Coats and Lou Hamou-Lhadj
Pear Cider and Cigarettes, Robert Valley and Cara Speller
Pearl, Patrick Osborne
Piper, Alan Barillaro and Marc Sondheimer
SHORT FILM LIVE ACTION
Ennemis Intérieurs, Sélim Azzazi
La Femme Et Le Tgv, Timo Von Gunten and Giacun Caduff
Silent Nights, Aske Bang and Kim Magnusson
Sing, Kristof Deák and Anna Udvardy
Timecode, Juanjo Giménez
SOUND EDITING
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully
SOUND MIXING
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi