Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons show in Clearwater rescheduled for May 23

The Frankie Valli show, originally scheduled for Thursday, has been moved to May 23 at 7:30 p.m. [Ruth Eckerd Hall]

This week's Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons concert at Clearwater's Ruth Eckerd Hall has been rescheduled because the pop icon is "under the weather," the venue announced Friday.

The show, originally scheduled for Thursday, has been moved to May 23 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets purchased for Thursday will be honored on the new date, Ruth Eckerd Hall said in a news release.

According to the release, all of the group's Florida dates were canceled. Wednesday's show at Sarasota's Van Wezel Hall has been moved to May 20.

"Frankie feels under the weather and as a precaution, his doctor is requesting him to rest," the release said. " He is very sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. "

Valli has produced hits like Sherry, Walk Like A Man, Rag Doll, December '63 and Grease during his long-lasting career both solo and with the Four Seasons.