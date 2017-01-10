Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend brings concerts from Kodak Black, Riff Raff and more

Over the past decade, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day has evolved into a megasized weekend-long celebration for eagle-eyed hip-hop fans. Big-name rappers are in high demand for concerts and club appearances throughout the three-day (and then some) weekend. This year's highlight is a concert by 19-year-old Pompano Beach wunderkind Kodak Black, above, a favorite of Gucci Mane who last year made XXL magazine's "Freshman Class" and popped up on DJ Khaled's Major Key and Rae Sremmurd's SremmLife 2. This is his first local appearance since his release from jail on several charges related to drugs, guns and robbery. He's still facing a sexual battery charge this spring. Tickets to the show at 7:30 p.m. Friday are $30 and up at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N, St. Petersburg. (727) 565-0550. jannuslive.com. After the show, Black is also scheduled to make an appearance at AJA Channelside, 290 S Meridian Ave. in Tampa; tickets are $20 and up on eventbrite.com.

Jay Cridlin

Other MLK Weekend concerts and parties to keep an eye on (and remember, not every club appearance means a live performance, so caveat emptor):

Koly P: The recent Boosie BadAzz (a.k.a. Lil Boosie) signee headlines a mixtape release party at 10 p.m. today at Whiskey North, 11921 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. $20 and up. eventbrite.com.

Rich Homie Quan: Right, The rising rapper (Type of Way, Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)) hits Whiskey North at 10 p.m. Saturday. $30 and up. ticketmaster.com.

Riff Raff: The spaced-out rapper, one of the inspirations for James Franco's character in Spring Breakers, performs with Dolla Bill Gates and Owey at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Local 662, 662 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. $20 and up. ticketfly.com.

Jeezy: Left, The ATL heavyweight (Soul Survivor, Put On) swings by Club Skye, 1509 E Eighth Ave. in Tampa, at 10 p.m. Sunday. $35 and up. eventbrite.com.

Peewee Longway: The prolific Gucci Mane collaborator headlines an MLK Day after party at 10 p.m. Monday at Whiskey North. $20 and up. eventbrite.com.