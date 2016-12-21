Music Planner: Christmas in Ybor, from charity concerts to 'Sexiest Mrs. Claus'

MERRY CHRISTMAS: YBOR STYLE

Beloved bands, venues new and old, a Sexy Mrs. Claus contest — yep, it's Christmastime in Ybor City! Point your sleigh toward La Septima this weekend for a holly, jolly holiday weekend of shows.

THURSDAY

Ease into the weekend with a show by Will Quinlan, left, a Tampa Americana singer-songwriter with numerous projects to his name, including tonight's incarnation, the Holy Slow Train. He'll be joined by Max Norton, bandmate of rising garage rocker Benjamin Booker and a solo scenesmith in his own right, and Shua. 8 p.m. New World Brewery, 1313 E Eighth Ave. $7. (813) 248-4969. newworldbrewery.net.

FRIDAY

Start the evening by doing some good. Visit Ybor's new listening room-style concert venue the Attic for a holiday party and jazz concert by the John Holley Trio. Tickets, $25 and up, benefit St. Joseph's Hospital, and anyone who brings a new, unwrapped toy will get a free craft beer. 7 p.m. 1510 E Eighth Ave. atticybor.com.

Then head over to the Holiday Haze Charity Drive presented by local promoters Brokenmold and MoonGoddess. $10 gets you in the door, with all proceeds going to Metropolitan Ministries. Bring a toy or instrument donation and receive a ticket for a silent auction for local art, concert tickets, gift certificates and more. On the bill are jam-funk group Displace, above; rap-rockers Bangarang; alt-folk group FayRoy; and soul outfit Venus Bleu. 8 p.m. Crowbar, 1812 N 17th St. (813) 241-8600. facebook.com/crowbarlive.

With your good deeds done for the day, rock out a little bit with punks Awkward Age, left, from Tampa and Teen Agers from Orlando, playing the second night of a two-city Florida mini-swing. They'll be joined by Debt Neglector at 8 p.m. at New World Brewery. $7.

Finally, ease into Christmas Eve with Midnight Tyrannosaurus, a Hudson-based dubstep producer-DJ who's brought his wicked bass to shows with artists like Excision, Figure and Cookie Monsta. He'll perform with the Ritz Ybor's usual #Pound Fridays crew (Blunts & Blondes, SMGGLR, Winta) at 10 p.m. It's free to get on the guest list before 11:30 p.m. for guys and midnight for women. 1503 E Seventh Ave. (813) 248-4050. theritzybor.com.

SATURDAY

Just because it's Christmas Eve doesn't mean you can't go hard. The end of the week means AMP!D Saturdays at the Ritz, and on this night that means a "Sexiest Mrs. Claus" contest, featuring $500 in cash and prizes. That's a lot of cookies and milk. DJs on hand include Christian Alexander, Nate Verde, Heist, Sambo, Shanta and more. Doors open at 10 p.m. and the guest list is free until 11:30 p.m., and women drink free until midnight (which, in case you forgot, is technically Christmas morning).

SUNDAY

As always, Christmas in Ybor means New Granada's Xmas Night Extravaganza. The tradition always features some of the area's best and most beloved indie rock outfits, including some who don't play all that often — which is the case this year with Career, a local supergroup whose members (including Propagandhi guitarist Sulynn Hago, right) are often busy with other projects. This 8 p.m. show doubles as a vinyl release party for Career's 16-minute prog-punk soundscape Pattern Finders/Vermicomposting, a hand-cut, hand-numbered, clear vinyl 12-inch limited to 20 copies, and sold only at this show. Joining them are noise punks Permanent Makeup, Orlando punk trio Expert Timing and indie pop outfit Pajamas. This could be one of the last Xmas Extravaganzas at New World; a developer is considering replacing the bar and patio with a new mixed-use office and apartment building. What better day than Christmas to commiserate with the musicians who consider it a second home. $10.