Music Planner: Count down to 2017 with Bret Michaels, Jello Biafra, Daya and more

BANDANA MAN: Bret Michaels

Bret Michaels has played almost every concert hall, sports arena, food fest and theme park in Tampa Bay. And he's not slowing down anytime soon.

"My key to everything is honestly, keep in motion," the Poison frontman said in a recent phone interview. "I'm doing this interview and just walking around with a weight in my hand. It's great for my diabetes, and I get to have a great conversation, so it's a win-win."

Of course Michaels has an upbeat outlook on life. He still tours relentlessly, even as Poison has been on the back burner in recent years (though he's optimistic for a reunion in 2017). His health is stable, following a near-fatal brain hemorrhage in 2010. He's still a successful entrepreneur who even has a namesake home living line on Overstock.com. And he's coming to Ruth Eckerd Hall Thursday for a show with two other glam-rock heroes, Lita Ford and Kip Winger.

"When you see my show, it's meant to be a party," he said. "It's meant to be a celebration, even when we're playing Something to Believe In, and we all of a sudden go into Talk Dirty to Me or Nothin' But a Good Time. It's always seamless. What I want it to be is rocking and real and relevant. I love where I've been, but I love where I'm at, and where I'm going."

7:30 p.m. Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 N McMullen-Booth Road, Clearwater. $45 and up. (727) 791-7400. rutheckerdhall.com.

RESOLVE TO RAGE: Jello Biafra

Rockabilly is the name of the game Friday at the State Theatre, as rip-roaring hellions the Reverend Horton Heat, right, and the Legendary Shack Shakers take the stage at 7 p.m. at 687 Central Ave. N in St. Petersburg. Tickets are $27 and up. But the night's big draw might be a solo set from Jello Biafra, the iconic punk poet and cofounder of the Dead Kennedys. He hasn't performed here in ages, so his set is a rare treat for punk lovers. But he's not the only legend coming to Tampa Bay soon. Some others:

Henry Rollins (Jan. 11, Capitol Theatre): The ex-Black Flag frontman, right, postponed tour dates in Florida due to Hurricane Matthew; this is the make-up date.

Dead Kennedys (Jan. 28, Cuban Club): Biafra's old bandmates East Bay Ray, Klaus Flouride and D.H. Peligro lead a new incarnation of the DKs. It's as close as you'll get to a reunion.

Death (Feb. 10, Local 662): The Detroit legends, often called the world's first punk band, were featured in the 2013 documentary A Band Called Death.

The Damned (May 13, State Theatre): Singer Dave Vanian, bottom right, and bassist Captain Sensible lead a version of the British punk heroes celebrating their 40th anniversary on tour next spring.

RING IT IN: NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE

For Daya, this New Year's Eve is going to be hard to top last year's, when she performed in Times Square in New York. "I feel like that was quite a way to start the year," she said. And what a year it was for the 18-year-old pop singer, who scored a Top 5 hit with the Chainsmokers in Don't Let Me Down, and two more Top 40 singles in Hide Away and Sit Still, Look Pretty, the title track from her debut LP. She'll wrap it up with a New Year's Eve gig at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N in St. Petersburg — her second local show in two weeks, following a winning slot at the 93.3-FLZ Jingle Ball. "I'm looking forward to bigger and better things in the New Year, and Tampa's a great way to start it off." $20 and up. jannuslive.com.

Want more New Year's Eve music options? Here you go:

Capitol Theatre: Allman Brothers Band drummer Butch Trucks brings his Freight Train Band, including Tampa blues great Damon Fowler, back for the second year in a row. 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. $39 and up. (727) 791-7400. atthecap.com.

The Ritz Ybor: Miami-born, L.A.-based house DJ/producer Borgeous will shut down 2016 at the Ritz. 10 p.m. $25 and up. 1503 E Seventh Ave., Ybor City. (813) 248-4050. theritzybor.com.

Skipper's Smokehouse: New York jam-rockers Donna the Buffalo return for their annual New Year's stand, performing at 8 p.m. Friday ($25 and up) and Saturday ($35 and up). 910 Skipper Road, Tampa. (813) 971-0666. skipperssmokehouse.com.

Crowbar: Brokenmold Entertainment's New Year's party features futuristic rap-rock ensemble Samurai Shotgun, the Young Parisians and more. Crowbar, 1812 N 17th St. (813) 241-8600. facebook.com/crowbarlive.

Liquid: In addition to a drag show, the LGBT club will host actor Alex Newell (Glee) for a performance after midnight. Packages including dinner at Hamburger Mary's are available. 9 p.m. $30 and up. 1502 E Seventh Ave., Ybor City. liquidtampa.com.