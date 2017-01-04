Music Planner: Party with Colt Ford, the Sh-Booms; Busch Gardens launches music series

FORD TOUGH: Colt Ford

College football's national championship will bring a lot of big-name country acts to Tampa, such as Dierks Bentley, Little Big Town and Eric Paslay. Just up the road from that madness, you'll find hick-hop hero Colt Ford, who co-wrote Jason Aldean's Dirt Road Anthem and has a Yeti Tundra full of his own swaggerin' songs, including duets with Keith Urban (She's Like) and Eric Church (Country Thang). Doors open at 7 p.m. Friday at the Dallas Bull, 3322 U.S. 301 N, Tampa. $15 advance, $20 at the door. (813) 987-2855. dallasbull.com.

METRO BOOMIN': The Sh-Booms

St. Petersburg will be hopping as usual on First Friday (the 5th Dimension at the Mahaffey, Victor Wainwright at the Palladium, classic metal tribute bands at Jannus Live). But be sure to come back Saturday for the Sh-Booms at Green Bench Brewing, 1133 Baum Ave. N. The high-energy Orlando combo, which recently opened for the Roots and B-52's, will play a frenetic show of retro-styled rock 'n' soul (think Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings), and it all goes down for free. We'd raise a pint of Surrealist IPA to that. The Jackettes and Sad Shibas open at 7:30 p.m. (727) 800-9836. greenbenchbrewing.com.

PROUD LINEAGE: Sarah Lee Guthrie

One hundred and four years after her grandpa Woody was born in Okemah, Okla., and 50 years after her daddy, Arlo, released his signature album Alice's Restaurant, Sarah Lee Guthrie is continuing the family tradition of spreading quality Americana all over this land. Best known for her work with husband Johnny Irion, she'll swing through St. Petersburg for a solo show at 5 p.m. Sunday at the intimate Craftsman House Gallery, 2955 Central Ave. She may return Feb. 3 to open for Arlo at the Palladium, but a unique venue like Craftsman House will make for a special concert. $25. (727) 323-2787. craftsmanhousegallery.com.

OLDIES BUT GOODIES: Real Music Series

Monday marks the return of Busch Gardens' Real Music Series, a slate of twice-daily performances included with your park ticket ($99). Mind you, these aren't the same big names you'll find at the park's Food and Wine Festival, returning in March. But who would say no to a free concert by Shirley Alston Reeves, above, of the Shirelles (Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow), who launches the series next week? Performances are at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays at the Stanleyville Theater. Pick up a free ticket in the tent outside the theater (or for the 11:30 a.m. show, the Moroccan Village Plaza near the entrance). buschgardenstampa.com.

Here's the lineup:

Jan. 9-14: Shirley Alston Reeves

Jan. 16-21: The Diamonds

Jan. 23-28: The Platters

Feb. 6-11: Herman's Hermits starring Peter Noone

Feb. 13-18: Beginnings: The Ultimate Chicago Tribute Band

Feb. 20-25: Micky Dolenz

Feb. 27-March 4: Lee Greenwood

RAGE ON: FYA Fest

For the fourth straight January, Tampa's FYA Fest will usher in the new year with a bang. Or maybe it's more like a screaming, deafening explosion. Some 50 hardcore punk and metal bands will take the stage at the Orpheum (1915 E Seventh Ave.) and Skatepark of Tampa (4215 E Columbus Drive) for a full weekend of skull-blasting action. At 8:30 p.m. Friday there's a preshow ($10) headlined by Spine at the Skatepark. Saturday brings Blistered, Merauder, Indecision and more to the Orpheum, and Racetraitor and others to an after-show at the Skatepark. On Sunday, it's Trapped Under Ice, Criminal Instinct, Strife and others at the Orpheum; and Three Knee Deep and others at the after-show at the Skatepark. The music starts at noon Saturday and Sunday at the Orpheum. $40 and up per day. After-parties ($10) start an hour after the main sets end. facebook.com/fyafest.

STILL ROLLIN': Henry Rollins

When Henry Rollins postponed a Clearwater spoken-word gig due to Hurricane Matthew, he promised to return. And the former Black Flag singer is not a man who breaks promises. The punk legend will return to the Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., at 8 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets for the old date will be honored; otherwise it's $29.50 and up. (727) 791-7400. atthecap.com.