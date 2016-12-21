Clear66° FULL FORECASTClear66° FULL FORECAST
Ticket window: Tony Bennett, Impractical Jokers, Carlos Mencia on sale this week

  • Times staff

Wednesday, December 21, 2016 3:03pm

Tickets for the following events go on sale this week:

Tony Bennett, 7:30 p.m. March 2 at Mahaffey Theater, St. Petersburg, $68-$153 on sale at 10 a.m. Friday online at themahaffey.com, by calling (727) 893-7832 or the box office, 400 First St. S.

truTV's Impractical Jokers, 8 p.m. Feb. 3 at Amalie Arena, Tampa, $49.50-$150 on sale now at the box office, 401 Channelside Drive, and through Ticketmaster at Ticketmaster.com or by calling toll-free 1-800-745-3000.

Parker Millsap, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at Safety Harbor Art and Music Center, $20, on sale Friday at the center, 706 Second St. N, Safety Harbor. (727) 725-4018.

In the Mood Big Band Music Review, 2 and 8 p.m. Feb. 4 at Tampa Theatre, $39.50-$59.50, on sale at noon Friday at the box office, 711 Franklin St., and online at tampatheatre.org.

Darrin Bradbury (replacing Tony Furtado), 7:30 p.m. April 24, at Straz Center for the Performing Arts, Tampa, $30.50, on sale now at strazcenter.org, the box office, or by calling (813) 229-7827.

Shut Up and Laugh featuring Carlos Mencia, Jo Koy, Robert Kelly and Leonard Ouzts, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 12 at Mahaffey Theater, St. Petersburg, $33-$69 on sale now at themahaffey.com, by calling (727) 893-7832 or at box office.

