Variety of genres to be represented in Hernando Symphony Orchestra concerts

BROOKSVILLE — Triumph of the Argonauts and Pinball Wizard. Two musical pieces that tell tales of victory, but the similarities end there, as the songs could not be more different.

One is a score from a motion picture about an ancient Greek quest to capture the Golden Fleece; the other is about a young pinball player's fight to conquer a silver ball.

Both will be featured when the Hernando Symphony Orchestra presents its "Spectrum" concerts this weekend — opening with Robert Sheldon's triumphant score, and closing with the Who's 1969 classic rock tune.

"It is such a great selection of songs," said Michele DiLuzio, the orchestra's conductor. "Everything is so big, it was hard to pick the placement."

The concert lives up to its name, with selections from all over the musical spectrum. It features a variety of musical genres, such as Moon River, Michael Jackson hits, a Disney Magic medley, Oklahoma, Maynard Ferguson hits and an original composition of Prairiesong. ("It's like How the West Was Won meets Little House on the Prairie," said DiLuzio.)

As a special treat, Laura Rieker will give a solo performance on the piccolo in Pennywhistle Jig, and there will be a guest performance by the newly formed Nature Coast Brass Quintet.

"We are excited and grateful to be able to play so many new songs," DiLuzio said. "Not only is it wonderful for the audience, but also for the orchestra."

The new pieces have been made possible through the orchestra's Gift of Music program, which allows patrons to purchase new music for the ensemble.

"We can't thank the audience enough for their participation," DiLuzio said. "They stepped it up and are really taking a stake in their orchestra."