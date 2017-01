Weather cancels second day of Black Heritage Music Fest in Tampa

David Sanborn was the scheduled headliner of Sunday's Music Fest in downtown Tampa, but the city has called off the outdoor concert due to the likelihood of severe weather. [Getty Images for Syracuse University]

An expectation of bad weather has canceled the second day of the Tampa Bay Black Heritage Festival Music Fest in downtown Tampa.

Sunday's concert at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park was to be headlined by jazz saxophone great David Sanborn.

However, Sunday's forecast calls for the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, according to the National Weather Service.

The city "would like to insure the safety of everyone," the festival wrote on its Twitter account.