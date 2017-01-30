Here's how to win $25 tickets for 'Wicked' at the Straz

Amanda Jane Cooper played Glinda and Emily Koch played Elphaba in a previous production of Wicked. The musical returns to the Straz Center in February 2017. Times files.

TAMPA — One of the hottest musicals of all time, Wicked, opens Wednesday at the David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Performing Arts.

Tickets will set you back $62.50 to $278.50. That's the price of popularity — unless you snag one of the lottery tickets the Straz will offer before each performance.

In that case, your cost is $25. The action starts at the Straz box office two and a half hours before shows, when entry slips are deposited into a drum. A half-hour later, someone from the center draws slips for a limited number of seats. The Straz will continue holding ticket lotteries through the end of the show's run on Feb. 26.

Wicked recasts Glinda, the "good witch" from The Wizard of Oz, and the Wicked Witch of the West as friends who form an unshakable bond. The musical opened in San Francisco and moved to Broadway in 2003. Music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and performances by Kristin Chenoweth as Glinda and Idina Menzel as Elphaba, immortalized songs like For Good, Defying Gravity, and As Long As You're Mine. The show was nominated for 10 Tony awards, winning three, including an award by Menzel for best actress in a musical.

Dubbed the "best musical of the decade" by Entertainment Weekly, Wicked has taken on worldwide popularity, spanning 14 countries so far and six language translations.

You'll need a valid photo ID both to submit an entry form and, if selected, to purchase tickets. Limit two tickets per lottery winner.

Regularly priced tickets are still available at the Straz Center's box office, 1010 N MacInnes Place, Tampa. (813) 229-7827. strazcenter.org.