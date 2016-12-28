Stage Planner: Toasting the new year with ballet, waltzes and theater

TIMELESS: SWAN LAKE

Even if the new year makes some of us feel a little old, here's one way to finish 2016 on an upbeat note.

The State Ballet Theatre of Russia on Friday performs Swan Lake, which has given composer Tchaikovsky a breath of immortality.

The director, Nikolay Anokhin, is a former principal dancer in the world-famous Moiseyev Dance Company who later conducted more than 300 concerts in Russia, Ukraine and the Baltic states. The State Ballet Theatre of Russia was founded by a close associate of Anokhin's, former prima ballerina Maya Plisetskaya of the Bolshoi Ballet. 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S, St. Petersburg. $27.50 and up. (727) 892-5798. themahaffey.com.

OLD WORLD: SALUTE TO VIENNA

Ruth Eckerd Hall celebrates New Year's Eve with the popular concert series Salute to Vienna. The Strauss Symphony of America will play favorites of Johann Strauss II (think Die Fledermaus, the Blue Danube Waltz, as dancers for Europaballett St. Polten and international ballroom competition winners perform. The company has been coming through Ruth Eckerd Hall for New Year's Eve for 20 years, nearly as long as it has been in existence. 8 p.m. Saturday. 1111 N McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. $35 and up. (727) 791-7400. rutheckerdhall.com.

NEVER-NEVER NEW YEAR: FREEFALL

Freefall Theatre invites the public to share a New Year's toast to J.M. Barrie, following a special 4 p.m. performance of Peter and the Starcatcher. The 7 p.m. time for the party coincides with midnight in London, where Barrie's stage play, Peter Pan, premiered in 1904. The theater is performing both plays at alternating show times through Jan. 29. Peter and the Starcatcher starts at 4 p.m. Saturday at Freefall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. $75. (727) 498-5205. freefalltheatre.com.

THE MASTER CONDUCTS: ITZHAK PERLMAN

Aside from being one of the most famous violinists in the world, Itzhak Perlman is also known as a curator of young talent. Every year, the Perlman Music Program, run by Perlman and his wife, Toby, presents the work of its best students ages 9 to 16 from around Florida who have been admitted to PMP's prestigious winter residency in Sarasota. Perlman himself will conduct their concert, Suncoast Super Strings, as the young musicians play Bach's Concerto for Two Violins in D minor. 7 p.m. Friday at the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee, 8350 N Tamiani Trail, Sarasota. $10. (941) 955-4942.