Busch Gardens deals: Free Adventure Island pass with Fun Card; kids under 5 get in free

Busch Gardens is kicking off 2017 with the return of two popular ticket deals: a free Adventure Island ticket with the 2017 Fun Card and free entry for preschoolers for the rest of the year.

For a limited time, you can get a free pass to Adventure Island water park if you buy a Busch Gardens Fun Card, which rose in price by $3 this year to $102.99. The Fun Card gets you unlimited admission through Dec. 31, but you do not get free parking or shopping discounts like you do with the more expensive annual pass.

But you do get to go to Adventure Island for free. Admission to the 30-acre the water park, which opens March 10 through Oct. 8, cost $44-$51 last season. Adventure Island, across the street from Busch Gardens, has a lazy river, kiddie play areas and lots of slides.

Busch Gardens is also bringing back its popular Preschool Card that gives kids 5 and younger free admission to both SeaWorld and Busch Gardens through Dec. 31. But you have to register first at buschgardens.com.

The Tampa theme park didn't say when the Adventure Island deal ends, only that it was a limited-time offer. The deadline to register for the Preschool Pass is June 27.

