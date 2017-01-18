Art Planner: Bask, Delita Martin and Tour de Shine

Thought Crimes: Bask in the Epicurean

Whether you know it or not, it's likely you've seen the work of Ales "Bask" Hostomsky. Not only does he have murals in the bay area and around the world, his artwork was featured in Iron Man 3 and will appear in Fast & Furious 8. His distinct style of multi-layered, textural graphics with subversive subtexts has captivated many appreciators and collectors, including Robert Downey Jr. In 2015, he and artist Tes One had a wildly successful gallery show at Tampa's Cass Contemporary. Now Bask is working with Cass again, with a new collection of work to be featured at its satellite gallery at the Epicurean Hotel. He'll be at the opening reception Monday to do a live demonstration of his work and a casual Q&A. Tickets are $25 and will be applied to any purchase made during the event. Chateau Ste. Michelle Art Series wine, beer and hors d'oeuvres will be served. The event runs from 6-8 p.m. at 1207 S Howard Ave., Tampa. epicureanhotel.com.

Magical Realism: Delita Martin at HCC

This week is the Tampa Bay Black Heritage Festival, and every year during this event, Gallery 221 at Hillsborough Community College's Dale Mabry campus has a coinciding exhibition. This year, they're showcasing the work of African-American artist Delita Martin, in an exhibition called "Black Birds in the Night Sky." Martin, of Texas, combines printmaking, drawing, sewing, collage and painting to create portraits of black women. Oral traditions of storytelling and vintage and family photographs are inspirations for her work, and she includes signs and symbols to offer alternative narratives for women of color. Martin was included in the 2015 International Review of African American Art as one of 16 African-American artists to watch. The free opening reception is 5-7 p.m. Thursday and includes a talk. The exhibition remains on display through March 2. 4001 W Tampa Bay Blvd, Tampa. (813) 253-7000. hccfl.edu/gallery221.

Art by Bike: Tour de Shine

Thanks to the past two years of the Shine Mural Festival, St. Petersburg is loaded with murals that span the city. Since it's a challenge to view them all by foot or car, why not go by bicycle on the Tour de Shine? For $20, you'll view and learn about 30 murals. The only one this month happens at 10 a.m. Sunday, launching from the St. Pete Bike Co-op, 559 Mirror Lake Drive N. There will be five tours total from now through May. (813) 263-8600. shineonstpete.com/tours.