Art Planner: Fourth Friday Tampa museums, Rattner's Contemporaries in Paris

art of the deal: Fourth Fridays Tampa

It's the big holiday weekend, and if you have family visiting from out of town, you're probably looking for cultural things to do with them. Downtown Tampa's Fourth Friday is the perfect solution. Museums and performing arts venues offer extended hours with free, special or added-value admission deals or special programming. It's a great opportunity to see fantastic art for a reasonable price,

The Tampa Museum of Art participates by staying open till 10 p.m. and asking for a donation rather than the usual admission fee. Three exhibitions are currently on display. "Self-Taught Genius: Treasures From the American Folk Art Museum" features around 100 works by a diverse group of artists from the mid 18th through the early 21st century; media include painting, quilting and sculpture, including Phrenological Head by Asa Ames (pictured). "Manuel Carrillo: Mi Querido México" features 45 photographs from the Bank of America Collection of the photographer affectionately known as "El Maestro Mexicano." "Complicated Beauty: Contemporary Cuban Art" includes works from the 1970s to the present, exploring themes of Cuban identity, isolation and escape. Read Lennie Bennett's great review of that exhibition at tbtim.es/review. (813) 274-8130. tampamuseum.org.

Not far away, the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts, or FMoPA, will host author and artist Kai McBride for a talk about his book, About Face: Picturing Tampa, at 6 p.m. The monograph contains 52 works that the Columbia University photography professor shot while on a trip to Tampa in 2007. While you're there, you can also view an exhibition of the work of innovative photographer Jerry Uelsmann, "Undiscovered Self," and a group show from USF faculty, "There Is a Light That Never Goes Out." The event is pay as you choose, with a suggested donation of $10. (813) 221-2222. fmopa.org.

Circle of Friends: Rattner's Contemporaries

Abraham Rattner, renowned figurative expressionist and partial namesake of the Leepa-Rattner Museum, lived in Paris during its creative heyday of the 1920s and '30s. He was friends with and inspired by many of the most influential artists of our time. A new exhibition at the Leepa-Rattner Museum of Art, "Rattner's Contemporaries in Paris,” hearkens back to that era where creative genius flowed like wine, exploring the artists who influenced Rattner's work. It features 21 prints by heavyweights Édouard Manet, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Paul Cézanne, Pablo Picasso, Fernand Léger and Joan Miró. Also included are rare paintings and objects from Rattner's archives, including his sketchbook and photographs of Claude Monet's home and grounds. Admission is $7, $6 seniors; free for children, students and active military with ID. The museum is closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. 600 Klosterman Road, Tarpon Springs. (727) 712-5762. leeparattner.org.