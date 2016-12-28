Art Planner: Make a New Year's resolution to see more galleries, check out these

Exquisite Corpse: Parade of Corpses

Nearly 100 years ago, a group of surrealists were hanging out and were probably growing bored with the same old parlor games. So they came up with Exquisite Corpse, which began as a writing game in which players blindly contributed words that were strung together to form odd sentences. Eventually, it expanded into drawing, where a collection of images are assembled by several people into one completed image. The game was revived last year locally by a group called Exquisite Corpse International, which invited artists working in both 2D and 3D media to participate. Each artist was assigned a portion of the corpse (head, torso, or legs) to create, which were then assembled without the artist knowing who was collaborating. The first unveiling happened last year at the Museum of Fine Arts in St. Petersburg, and participating artists and viewers were delighted by the assemblages. The exhibition then went on tour.

Now the Parade of Corpses is back, with a new group of participants, and the entire exhibit, including last year's corpses, is on display at the Chihuly Collection. There's a total of 25 corpses to view, and participating artists include Donna Gordon, Steven Kenny and Sebastian Coolidge. The exhibit is only up until Jan. 17, so be sure to check it out. Viewing the exhibit is included with admission: $19.95, $17.95 seniors, $12.95 students and children 5 and younger are free. The Chihuly Collection is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday. 720 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. moreanartscenter.org.

New Year's Resolution: Visit More Galleries

Sounds easy enough, right? It should be, as the bay area is loaded with galleries. Here are a few suggestions to help expand your cultural brain.

.Craftsman House showcases fine American craft from more than 300 local and national artists in a restored 1920s bungalow in St. Pete's Grand Central District. In addition to the showroom, the carriage house out back is a fully operational pottery studio. They also have a fresh cafe in the house that offers coffee, tea, lunch and baked goods. Normal hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, but they'll close by 3 p.m. this Saturday and will be closed on Sunday. 2955 Central Ave. (727) 323-2787. craftsmanhousegallery.com.

Ocean Blue Galleries on downtown St. Pete's Beach Drive is brand new, and only open for a month. They feature paintings, glass, wood sculptures and metal art, and as the name implies, they're heavy on beach and sea life themes. They're located at 284 Beach Drive NE and open 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, and 10:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Call them at (727) 502-2583 to find holiday hours. oceanblue.gallery.

Tempus Projects in Tampa's Seminole Heights is a gallery that represents established and emerging local, national and international artists through thought-provoking exhibitions. Currently on display is "Boys on Film," an exhibit of new sculptures and drawings by Noelle Mason that delves into the fiction and fantasy that contributed to the Columbine High School Massacre. The gallery is only open by appointment, but they will be open from 7-9 p.m. Jan. 6 for Seminole Heights First Friday, which is also the last day for the exhibition. 4636 N Florida Ave. (813)340-9056. tempus-projects.com.