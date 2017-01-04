Art Planner: Our Environment at Carrollwood Cultural Center and Unfurled at Red Door No. 5

Natural Beauty: Our Environment

In her years as an art teacher, Anne Bowen always emphasized environmental themes in her classes. She channels her love for nature and concern for the environment into her artwork, which you can see in her "Our Environment" exhibition, at the Carrollwood Cultural Center in Tampa. Bowen uses mixed media (pen and ink, colored pencils and paint) to create depictions of nature, using patterns that echo the symmetry found there. She's also interested in the ways animals live together in groups, which she explores in her piece Monarch Butterflies (pictured). She hopes her art inspires viewers to come up with solutions to environmental problems. Bowen's commitment to environmental preservation isn't just lip service; she'll donate half of her sales profits to the Sierra Club. In addition to "Our Environment," members of the Exhibiting Society of Artists have an exhibition in the gallery. The opening reception for both shows is 5-8 p.m. Friday. 4537 Lowell Road. (813) 269-1310. carrollwoodcenter.org.

Abstractions: Unfurled

Local artist Dominique Martinez, the creative force behind Rustic Steel Creations, bought and renovated the old Tampa Heights Fire Station No. 5, which became Red Door No. 5. Each month, the gallery features local artists with an opening reception in conjunction with First Friday Art in the Heights. This Friday's exhibition, "Unfurled," features abstract artists Stephanie Ong and Laura Kmetz.

As with most abstract art, the concept of the piece is equally important as the visual aesthetic. Ong's paintings are a form of communication using light, scale and color. Her latest series, "Habitats," explores transitions in life. Kmetz's works are deep concentrations of nature and objects, which she explores through multilayered, nuanced mixed-media works. She seeks to reveal the essence of things, finding their meaning and offer associations with displacement, loss, search, recovery and preservation. The opening reception is 7-10 p.m. 1910 N Florida Ave. The gallery's hours after that are by appointment. facebook.com/reddoorno.5.