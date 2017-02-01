Art Planner: Sports photography at TMA and the World Peace Sand Mandala

Art of Action: Who Shot Sports at the TMA

An art exhibition about sports might seem like an unusual connection, but this new show at the Tampa Museum of Art will surely make the concept click. Opening Saturday, Who Shot Sports: A Photographic History, 1843 to the Present, is the most comprehensive survey of the art of sports photography ever produced, highlighting the aesthetic, cultural and historical significance of these images and artists. The exhibition, organized by the Brooklyn Museum of Art, includes more than 200 photographs by more than 150 photographers, ranging from daguerreotypes to more digital images. Photographers include Richard Avedon, Stanley Kubrick and John Dominis, who captured the image of Olympic medalists giving the raised fist black power salute during the national anthem at the 1968 Summer Games (pictured). To highlight coverage of sports in Tampa Bay, the museum created an exhibition, Lens on Tampa Bay, presented in conjunction with Who Shot Sports. It features 40 images by eight photographers, including the Tampa Bay Times' Loren Elliott and Dirk Shadd. Runs through April 30. 120 Gasparilla Plaza. (813) 274-8130. tampamuseum.org.

Buddhist Monks: World Peace Sand Mandala

If you're not familiar with the ancient, intricate process of creating a sand mandala, to put it simply, it requires the patience of a — well, monk. So it's fitting that eight Tibetan monks have been building the World Peace Sand Mandala at Florida CraftArt in St. Petersburg this week. The Buddhist monks, who hail from the Drepung Gomang Monastery in India, began building the mandala on Tuesday and will continue through Sunday. Then the mandala, which was designed by the Dalai Lama and depicts all religions living in harmony, will be swept up and carried in a procession to Tampa Bay, where it will be deposited with a Buddhist blessing. This visit is part of the monks' nationwide 2017 Sacred Arts Tour, formed to share and preserve the spiritually artistic expression of the Tibetan culture. The monks demonstrate and express their peaceful ways through living art, ritual, dance and chanting. Among the events surrounding the mandala's creation is daily chanting, a guided meditation Friday morning and on Saturday, a workshop on Tibetan rock painting. 501 Central Ave. (727) 821-7391. floridacraftart.org.