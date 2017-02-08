Art Planner: Sunshine Glass Week in St. Pete, road trip photography at MFA

Stay Glassy, St. Pete:Sunshine Glass Week

It's no secret that St. Petersburg loves glass art and has a world-class collection of glass artists, galleries and studios to prove it. Now the glass community has pulled together to create the inaugural Sunshine Glass Week, which runs through Sunday. The event features ongoing demonstrations, workshops, classes and studio tours at a variety of venues, and ties in with the Second Saturday ArtWalk.

Zen Glass Studio and Gallery is hosting Women Of Glass: For the Love of Glass a group show of more than 30 women artists from 5-10 p.m. Saturday at their gallery in the Warehouse Arts District featuring live demonstrations. The studio also brought in Utah-based artist Emily Marie, right, and Amber Pellegrini from Washington to lead a two-day workshop Thursday and Friday. Workshops and classes available six days a week. 600 27th St. S. zenglass.com.

The Duncan McClellan Gallery celebrates with their exhibition Ciao Amici! featuring two pairs of brothers from the Salvadore and Ferro families of Murano, Italy, from 5-10 p.m. Saturday. The 21st generation glass blowers are from the island famous for glass. 2342 Emerson Ave. S. dmglass.com

The event culminates in a Night Blow from 7-10 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Morean Glass Studio and Hotshop. moreanartscenter.org. The Chihuly Collection, Craftsman House, Fourward Glass Gallery, Grand Central Stained Glass and Shapiro's are participating. events.stpete.org/events/3305.

On the road again:The Open Road at the MFA

Setting out on a road trip can feel like the most freeing, exhilarating experience, and is a concept that pervades American culture, particularly photography. The Open Road: Photography and the American Road Trip exhibition at the Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg, which opens Thursday, explores the photographic road trip as a genre. Tracing the rise of road culture, the exhibit includes photographs from the 1950s through present day, reflecting the changing times and the ever-changing American landscape. It includes images by Robert Frank, Ed Ruscha, above, and Joel Meyerowitz. Sounds like a fun exhibition to get lost in. Runs through June 4. 255 Beach Drive NE. mfastpete.org.